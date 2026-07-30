Editor's Review The Nairobi County Government, through the Nairobi Revenue Authority (NRA), has launched a crackdown on land rates defaulters.

The Nairobi County Government, through the Nairobi Revenue Authority (NRA), has launched a crackdown on land rates defaulters.

In a public notice on Thursday, July 30, NRA said the crackdown targets property owners with unpaid land rates that have remained outstanding for over three years, together with accrued penalties and interest.

“The Nairobi Revenue Authority (NRA) has initiated immediate debt recovery proceedings targeting property owners with outstanding land rates unpaid for over three years, alongside accrued penalties and interest,” the statement read in part.

The authority appointed six debt recovery firms to pursue property owners who have failed to pay land rates.

The recovery firms include: Siuma Auctioneers, Prysis Solutions Limited, Jephys Auctioneers, Boresha Credit Services Limited, Quest Holdings Limited and AFS Holdings Limited.

File image of City Hall.

The firms will oversee debt recovery operations across Nairobi's six boroughs, with Siuma Auctioneers handling the Western borough, which includes Westlands, Dagoretti South and Dagoretti North.

The Northern borough will be handled by Prysis Solutions Limited while Jephys Auctioneers will oversee recovery operations in the Central Borough.

NRA appointed Boresha Credit Services Limited to the South Eastern Borough, Quest Holdings Limited to the Eastern Borough and AFS Holdings Limited to the Southern Borough.

The authority warned defaulting property owners that failure to clear the outstanding arrears will trigger enforcement action without further notice.

"Property owners in default are warned that failure to settle arrears immediately will trigger enforcement actions without further notice.

“Under the National Rating Act 2024, enforcement measures may include property attachment and auction, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) listing, and other statutory recovery actions,” NRA stated.

Further, the authority said all payments must be remitted exclusively through authorized Nairobi City County Revenue Accounts.

This comes days after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja gazetted the Development Control Policy 2026, which is aimed at curbing unplanned developments and restoring order in the capital.

In a statement on Friday, July 17, Sakaja said the policy provides a clear and predictable development framework that protects residential neighborhoods, public spaces and the environment.

The Nairobi Governor also noted that the policy will guide development approvals by clearly defined zoning regulations, height limits, density controls, environmental safeguards and infrastructure capacity.

“Under the new policy, development approvals will be guided by clearly defined zoning regulations, building height limits, density controls, environmental safeguards and infrastructure capacity,” he said.