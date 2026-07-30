Editor's Review Kenya Power offered an apology to Kenyans for the inconvenience caused by the system hitch.



The Kenya Power and Lighting Company has announced that it has restored the electricity token purchase system after hours of downtime.

In an update issued on Thursday, July 30, Kenya Power confirmed that the prepaid purchase systems were up and running after a technical hitch was resolved at 3:35 PM.

The firm stated that Kenyans can now buy their tokens using all available platforms, including their mobile money wallets.

"We wish to inform our customers that all our prepaid payment platforms have been restored and customers are now able to buy tokens," the statement read in part.

Nonetheless, Kenya Power explained that some customers could experience delays in the processing of the electricity tokens due to the multitude of Kenyans rushing to buy tokens after the system hitch was resolved.

A file photo of Kenya Power token metres.

"However, the high number of transactions is causing delays in the delivery of tokens to customers. We are working to clear the backlog as soon as possible to ensure real-time delivery," the statement continued.

The organisation offered an apology to Kenyans for the inconvenience caused by the system malfunction.

Earlier, Kenya Power confirmed a system downtime after several Kenyans complained that they were unable to buy the prepaid tokens.

"Our prepaid vending and bill payment platforms are currently unavailable due to a system interruption affecting token purchases and electricity bill payments across all channels. We will update customers once services are restored. We regret the inconvenience caused," the statement read in part.

The technical hitch came hours after a widespread blackout was experienced across Nairobi, the Coast region, Mount Kenya and parts of the Central Rift region.

Kenya Power did not disclose the cause of the outage but assured customers that its technical teams were working to restore electricity supply to the affected areas as quickly as possible.