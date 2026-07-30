Editor's Review Kalonzo warned Sifuna and other members of the United Opposition against meeting President Ruto.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna met with Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday, July 30.

The meeting between Sifuna and Kalonzo took place at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) Command Centre in Karen.

The Wiper Party Leader confirmed that the Opposition was united in removing President William Ruto from office. He added that anyone who looked back was going against what the country needs.

"We know that my younger brother here, Edwin, is running for president. We have all gone hunting, and when you hunt, you cannot use a single route, especially against an enemy like Ruto. We want to assure Kenyans that we will unite. We have no option," he stated.

Kalonzo jokingly warned Sifuna against meeting with the Head of State, stating that the Kenya Kwanza government had already begun trying to disunite the Opposition.

A file photo of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka with Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi leaders.

"We will be making those announcements, and you have declared yourselves the guarantors of our unity. If I hear that Edwin, umekutana na Ruto, utakwisha.

"If my brother Riggy G tries to say that he will meet with Ruto, that will be the end of it because they are sending all kinds of emissaries. Anybody looking back will be a betrayer of national consciousness," he stated.

Kalonzo made it clear that he himself had not met President Ruto. He disclosed that he had been in Zanzibar following a press engagement and only returned to the country this morning.

"I want to assure all the citizens of our country that if I will be the last man to drive Ruto out of office, I will," the Wiper Leader added.

He further dismissed claims that he would be joining the Head of State for his special address to the nation slated for 7 p.m later today, and thanked Linda Mwananchi for standing by him even as he faced accusations of meeting Ruto.

The Senator was accompanied by other members of the Linda Mwananchi faction, including Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Senator Richard Onyonka, and Kakamega's Boni Khalwale were also present for the meeting.

Kalonzo's entourage included Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako and Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru.

Earlier, Senator Wambua dismissed claims that Kalonzo had met with President Ruto. He reiterated that his party leader was firmly in the United Opposition and would not abandon the course of liberating the country.