Editor's Review Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has stepped in to support three Grade 10 learners who were unable to report to secondary school due to lack of fees.

A report aired on Citizen TV on Monday, January 12, focused on the plight of 15-year-old Nicholas Otieno from Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi, who remained at home as his peers reported for Grade 10 admission.

Despite having secured a place at Kabungut Boys High School in Bomet County, Nicholas has been forced to do menial jobs, including selling water, to help his family put food on the table.

"I fetched about six jerrycans of water and earned Ksh60. I paid the handcart guy, and with what remained I took it home to buy food. I feel bad because my friends are in school while I am at home," he said.

Nicholas’ mother, Caroline Otieno, said her inability to raise school fees had left her feeling completely helpless despite her child being called to school.

"I have no means. My child was called to school but I can’t take him. I am helpless, but may the God above defend me," she stated.

The same challenge is facing 17-year-old Moses Njiru, also from Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum, who was admitted to St. Ignatius Mukumu Boys High School in Kakamega County but failed to report due to lack of fees and other basic school requirements.

Moses, who says he has experienced life on the streets, fears being pushed back into the harsh reality he has struggled to escape.

"I have experienced street life very deeply and I would never want to go back to the streets. I would like to go to school, study, and be able to achieve my dream of becoming a doctor," he said.

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

In Trans Nzoia County, another learner, Ruth Akiru, was also left behind after being admitted to Tar Tar Girls High School in West Pokot County.

Ruth said her determination to secure a better future through education has been undermined by financial hardship at home.

"I pushed myself so that I could have a good future, but now my mother is not able, and I have an older sister who is in school but her fees have not been paid. I am asking for help because I want to study and have a good future," she stated.

Following the report, Sakaja confirmed that his foundation, Johnson Sakaja Foundation, would take up the education sponsorship of all three students.

"I've just gotten a confirmation from Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi Governor, saying that he will sponsor all the three students, Nicholas Otieno, Moses Njiru, and Ruth Akiru, through the Sakaja Foundation and they should meet him in City Hall tomorrow," Citizen TV news anchor Trevor Ombija confirmed.

This comes months after Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga intervened in the case of two students from Adiedo Mixed Secondary School after their grandmother attempted to settle outstanding school fees with six chickens.

The students, Mitchell (Form 4) and Hillary (Form 3), had accumulated a school fees debt of Ksh245,000 since joining the institution.

Their grandmother, Consolata Aoko Oduya from Karachuonyo, offered six chickens, each valued at Ksh1,000, in an effort to offset part of the fees.

According to the school administration, Aoko had struggled to meet fee obligations since the students enrolled in Form One.

Following media coverage of the incident, Wanga confirmed that her office had taken action to support the family.

“After learning about Mitchell and Hillary through media reports, we took immediate action.

"We visited the family and school and committed to clearing the remaining fee balance of Ksh81,920 following a generous Ksh50,000 contribution from a well-wisher, which reduced their initial debt of Ksh131,920,” she said.

Wanga further stated that the county government had placed both students under its scholarship program.

“To secure their future, we’ve enrolled both students in our scholarship program and will support them through college. Every child deserves education without barriers,” she added.