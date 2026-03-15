Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in four counties on Monday as part of routine maintenance.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in four counties on Monday, March 16, as part of routine maintenance.

In a notice on Sunday, March 15, the company said the planned outages will affect parts of Kericho, Kisii, Nyamira and Nyeri counties.

In Kericho County, the outage will affect parts of Bureti from 8:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Areas expected to experience the interruption include Bureti Dairies, Cheborge Market, Cheborge Boys & Girls Secondary School, Cheplanget Market, Chebwagan Secondary School, and Kibwastuiyo Market.

Other areas are Ngesumin Secondary School, Kapsegut Boys, Kureti TTI, Kenene Dispensary, Bokoyot Centre, parts of Roret Market, Tebesonik Factory, Tebesonik Centre and nearby customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In Kisii County, two areas will be affected by the scheduled maintenance.

In Etago, power will be interrupted from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., affecting Kenyenya Primary School, Nyangweta SDA Secondary School, and Etago Market.

Nyansembe, Nyakeyo, Suguta, Moticho, Engou, Nyabera, Nyamaiya, Ekona, Mogenda, Ochodororo, Maroo and adjacent customers will also be affected.

Another outage in Kisii County will affect Gesonso and Nyakungu between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

The areas listed for interruption include Gesonso Market, Gesonso Police Station, Ekioga, Ekioga Vocational, Nyakungu Primary School and nearby customers.

In Nyamira County, electricity will be switched off in Omogonchoro and Moneke from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The interruption will affect Omogonchoro Market, Moitunya, Nyachichi Secondary School, Kerora, Kiabiraa Secondary School and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, the outage will affect Ring Road and Kamakwa areas from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The places scheduled for the interruption include Kamakwa, Kamuyu, Nyawira Estate, parts of Ring Road, Kanoga Primary School, Mwonjoria, Kandara, Mt. Kenya Salvation School, Ciaraini, Karingaini, White House area, St. Xavier Gitathiini and adjacent customers.

Another scheduled interruption in Nyeri County will affect Njoguini and Kabage between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M.

Areas listed include Njoguini Market, Kiina, Kabage, Njoguini Dispensary, Thatha, Njoguini Village and nearby customers.