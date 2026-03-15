Editor's Review Residents in the listed areas have been counselled to be vigilant and prioritise their safety.

The Ministry of Interior has identified flood-prone areas within Nairobi, counselling residents to be vigilant to avert crisis.

Heavy downpour in the city and its environs in the recent days has occasioned flooding disaster, causing deaths and loss of property.

In its advisory released on Sunday, March 15, the ministry identified several localities within Nairobi which may not avoid flooding due to their topographical realities.

It is based on a survey carried out under the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Programme, which pinpointed 37 localities situated along major river corridors and areas at risk of flooding.

In Nairobi East, the mapped neighbourhoods include Kiambiu, Dandora, Kariobangi, Kayole, Komarock, Njiru, Ruai, Mwiki, Donholm, Savannah, Tassia, and Fedha, many of which are positioned downstream along stretches of the Nairobi River and its tributaries.

In Nairobi West, flood‑susceptible zones comprise Madaraka, Nairobi West, Lang’ata, Kawangware, Kangemi, Lavington, Westlands, Parklands, Kitisuru, Spring Valley, Kileleshwa, and Chiromo, all located along upstream and midstream portions of the river system.

File image of a flooded street in Nairobi.

In the Nairobi North corridor, settlements such as Mathare, Korogocho, and Lucky Summer have been flagged along the Mathare River, where dense housing clusters closely border the riverbanks.

Within Nairobi Central, notable sites along the river corridor include the Central Business District (CBD), Globe, Gikomba, Eastleigh, and the Industrial Area, through which sections of the Nairobi River flow.

In Nairobi South, the mapping exercise highlights Kilimani, Kibera, South C, South B, Mukuru Kwa Reuben, and Kwa Njenga, many of which are situated along the Ngong River corridor.

The ministry noted that coordinated disaster response teams would continue to deliver relief and manage emergencies, advising the residents living near riparian zones and in low‑lying areas to stay alert and prioritise their safety during periods of intense rainfall.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto expressed his concern in the disaster, noting that the government was actively monitoring the situation.

He called on all Kenyans to carefully follow the instructions provided by the relevant authorities, such as the Kenya Meteorological Department and the police.

The head of state emphasised that these advisories are issued to safeguard the public, and observing them will help protect lives during this difficult time.

He further stated that the government remains committed to taking every necessary measure to preserve lives, assist affected communities, and ensure that no Kenyan faces this situation alone.