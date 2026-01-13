Editor's Review Multiple state agencies published job advertisements seeking to recruit innovative and experienced individuals.

On Tuesday, January 13, multiple state agencies published job advertisements seeking to recruit dynamic, innovative, and experienced individuals to fill positions on both permanent and contract terms.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Vacancies

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, a state corporation, is seeking to recruit 21 statisticians at Level 6 on permanent and pensionable terms. Additionally, KNBS is advertising for one cartographer position at Level 6, also on permanent and pensionable terms.

Five positions are available for Assistant Statistician in Field Services at Level 8, and one Accounts Assistant position at Level 8.

The agency is also recruiting two Assistant Information Communication Technology Officers at Level 8 under, and one Assistant Office Administrator at Level 8. All these positions are offered on permanent and pensionable terms.

Interested applicants should fill and submit an online copy of the employment application form referenced as KNBS/F/93/29, which is available on the KNBS website at www.knbs.or.ke.

Applications must be received not later than January 27, 2026, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. More details on the positions can be found on the KNBS website.

Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency Opportunities

Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency, one of nine Water Works Development Agencies is mandated by Act No. 8 of the Republic of Kenya to provide water and sanitation services in five counties: Vihiga, Kakamega, Nandi, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, and Busia.

In line with the need to realize its mandate, the agency seeks to recruit qualified candidates to be deployed in various sites to enhance the smooth implementation of water and sanitation projects.

These include the Msongo/Kibugaf/Sunewha Water Projects in Trans-Nzoia County, Bungoma Cluster Projects covering Lwayo-Bwake, KMCL at Nammungu Dam Water Projects in Bungoma County, Kabiet to Kaiboi Water Project in Nandi County, and Alupe Dam Water Project in Busia County.

The positions advertised include one Resident Engineer at Grade 4 on contract terms, nine Assistant Resident Engineers at Grade 5, ten Inspectors of Works at Grade 6, and five Surveyors at Grade 6, all on contract basis.

The agency is also seeking four Social Safeguards Officers at Grade 6, four Administrative Assistants at Grade 7, eight Drivers at Grade 8, five Chairmen or Ladies at Grade 9, and four Office Assistants at Grade 9, all on contract terms.

Interested candidates can obtain specific job requirements from the LVNWWDA website at www.lvnwwda.go.ke.

Those who possess the requirements for the above positions are requested to submit their applications with detailed CVs indicating both day and evening telephone numbers, certified copies of academic and professional certificates. Successful candidates will be required to bring tax compliance documents, HELB clearance, certificate of good conduct, and EACC clearance.

Applications should reach the undersigned on or before February 2, 2026, by close of business and should be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer at Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency, Kenfinco House off Kakamega/Kisumu Road, P.O. Box 673-50100 Kakamega.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority Positions

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority, a state corporation under the Ministry of Roads and Transport is recruiting dynamic, innovative, and experienced individuals to fill various positions on three-year contracts.

KURA's mandate includes managing, developing, rehabilitating, and maintaining the National Urban Trunk Roads.

The authority is advertising for two Director Engineering positions at Grade 2 under vacancy reference KURA/ENG/25/1, fourteen Engineer II positions at Grade 8 referenced KURA/RACM/25/2, and four Assistant Inspector Roads III positions at Grade 9 with reference KURA/RACM/25/3.

Additionally, KURA is seeking four Finance and Accounts Officer II positions at Grade 8 under reference KURA/DCS/25/1, four Assistant Office Administrator III positions at Grade 9 referenced KURA/DCS/25/2, and five Driver III positions at Grade 11 with reference KURA/DCS/25/3.

Eligible candidates may obtain detailed information about the jobs' specifications and responsibilities by visiting the KURA website at www.kura.go.ke/careers.

Candidates who meet the set criteria should apply in writing by downloading the mandatory KURA Job Application Form provided on the website, filling all required fields, signing and dating the form, and attaching certified copies of certificates and transcripts, testimonials, and curriculum vitae.

Applications should have the respective job reference number clearly marked on the envelope and should reach the Director General at Kenya Urban Roads Authority, Administration Department, First Floor, East Wing, Barabara Plaza Block D, Mazao Road off South Airport Road in JKIA, P.O. Box 41727-00100 Nairobi, on or before February 2, 2026, at 5:00 pm East African Time.

Applications can be hand-delivered and dropped in the application boxes available in the Administration Department, First Floor, East Wing, or sent via the post office.

Successful candidates must satisfy the requirements of Leadership and Integrity set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and shall be required to present several documents before an offer letter is issued.

These include a tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority, a certificate of clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board, a certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, a duly filled and signed self-declaration or clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, and a clearance certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau.