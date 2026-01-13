Editor's Review National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has paid a visit to Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi in Kerala, India, where the legislator is undergoing specialised medical treatment.

In an update on Tuesday, January 13, Wetang’ula expressed optimism about Wanyonyi’s recovery after interacting with him.

"I visited Kwanza Constituency MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi at KIMS Health Care Management Limited in Kerala, India, where he is undergoing specialised treatment. I was encouraged by the progress he has made and remain optimistic about his recovery," he said.

Wetang'ula noted that the medical team handling the MP’s case provided a detailed briefing on his condition and assured him that the treatment process was yielding positive results.

"The medical team, led by Dr. Nitha J, a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Consultant, briefed me on his condition and confirmed that he is responding well to treatment and rehabilitation under close medical supervision. I was reassured that he is receiving comprehensive, multidisciplinary care and that his condition has stabilised," he added.

File image of Moses Wetang'ula and Ferdinand Wanyonyi

Wetang'ula also conveyed Parliament’s appreciation to the hospital staff, pointing out the institution’s professionalism and commitment.

"On behalf of the National Assembly and the people of Kenya, I thanked the doctors and staff at KIMS Health for their professionalism, dedication and high standards of care. Parliament stands in solidarity with Hon. Wanyonyi and his family as he continues his recovery," he further said.

During the visit, Wetang’ula also engaged the hospital’s senior management, who outlined the institution’s capabilities and growing standing as a regional and international referral centre.

He added that the visit opened doors for possible cooperation between Kenya and the Indian health facility, particularly in strengthening the healthcare system through institutional partnerships.

"During the visit, I also met the hospital’s management, led by Dr. M. I. Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director, and Ms. Subina, Assistant General Manager for Operations. They briefed me on the hospital’s specialised services, advanced diagnostic capabilities and its growing reputation as a regional and international referral centre.

"This visit has provided valuable insights into potential areas of collaboration. Upon my return to Nairobi, I will engage relevant parliamentary committees to explore partnerships in specialist training, skills transfer, research and structured referral systems to strengthen Kenya’s healthcare capacity," he concluded.

This update comes over a month after Wetang'ula moved to clarify circulating claims regarding Wanyonyi's condition.

Speaking on Thursday, December 4, Wetang’ula explained that the MP had been hospitalised in Nairobi for an extended period before doctors advised that he be transferred to India for specialised treatment.

"I want to inform the house that the Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, the member for Kwanza, is unwell. He was in Nairobi Hospital for about a month, and the doctors recommended that we take him to India," he said.

Wetang'ula noted that he had personally spoken to the MP recently and that parliamentary officials had also made contact, stressing that Wanyonyi is alive and responding positively to treatment.

He stated that the clarification was necessary to counter malicious rumours circulating in the MP’s constituency.

"Yesterday, I had a conference call with him, and this morning the clerk did the same. I’m saying this because I want to send a message to the evil rumourmongers out there in his constituency that he passed on, and we are holding on to information maliciously.

"He has not passed on; he’s in a hospital in India and responding well to treatment," he added.