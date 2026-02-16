Editor's Review Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has rebuked Jubilee Party Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i after he said he will not accept boardroom selection of the united opposition presidential flagbearer.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has rebuked Jubilee Party Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i after he said he will not accept boardroom selection of the united opposition presidential flagbearer.

In a statement on Sunday, Wambua said he will not allow Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be micromanaged within the opposition.

The Kitui Senator urged Matiang’i to leave the opposition if he is dissatisfied with the ongoing consultations among the principals over who will be named the flagbearer.

“People Should Tell Dr. Fred Matiang'i this as soon as now. The last time People tried to micro-manage this Kamba community and our Party Leader, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, was in 2022. For the record, that won't Happen Again, at least in our lifetime.

“If Matiang'i is unhappy with any talks at the level of Coalition principals, as we finalize details of who should be our presidential flag bearer by June 2026, then he should clear the way and leave,” Wambua stated.

File image of Senator Enoch Wambua.

The Wiper Senator went on to claim that Matiang’i is being used by the government to bring confusion in the opposition.

“I strongly believe that Matiang’i is being used by the system to bring confusion in the united opposition. If that is not the case then he must toe the line and go with the decision of the majority,” added Senator Wambua.

This comes after the former Interior CS proposed adopting a scientific formula to select a joint opposition flagbearer for the 2027 General Election.

Matiang’i warned that any boardroom deals could fracture the coalition ahead of next year’s polls.

The united opposition team includes Kalonzo, Matiang’i, Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, Justin Muturi and Mithika Linturi.

So far, Matiang’i, Kalonzo, Gachagua, Karua, and Wamalwa have declared interest in running for the Presidency in 2027.

On February 10, Gachagua said the united opposition will agree and unveil a single presidential candidate to face President William Ruto.

The former Deputy President, who was speaking during a press briefing, said the opposition is not in a hurry to name its flagbearer.

“We are committed to having a single presidential candidate to face William Ruto. We want to ask patience from Kenyans; coalition building is delicate,” said Gachagua.