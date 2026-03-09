Editor's Review Former Harambee Stars coach and current Nejmeh Sporting Club head coach Engin Fırat has died after suffering a heart attack.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, Nejmeh Sporting Club announced that Fırat died while transiting through Istanbul after departing Beirut.

"With great sadness and sorrow, Star Athletic Club mourns first team coach Captain Engin Virat, who passed away following a sudden heart attack while at Istanbul Airport, on his way to Adna, a few hours after leaving Beirut for his country," the statement read.

The club also reflected on the impact Fırat made during his time with the team, describing him as a professional who built strong relationships within the squad and the wider club community.

"During the time he spent with the club, the deceased was known for his professional commitment and high ethics, and he left a good impression on the ranks of the team and among the members of the star club family," the statement added.

Nejmeh further extended condolences to Fırat’s family and loved ones, with the club’s leadership, staff, players, and supporters mourning the loss of a coach they described as a valued member of the club.

"The management of the club, the technical and administrative staff, the players, and the audience of Al-Najma Club extend their deepest condolences and sincere condolences to his generous family and loved ones, asking God to shower him with His mercy and inspire them with patience and solace," the statement concluded.

Fırat started his coaching career as an assistant coach at Samsunspor in Turkey during the 1997-1998 season before moving to Antalyaspor for the 1998-1999 campaign.

He later joined the coaching staff at German club Eintracht Frankfurt, where he continued to develop his tactical and technical expertise.

One of the early highlights of his assistant career came when he worked at Turkish giants Fenerbahçe in the early 2000s.

After gaining experience as an assistant, Fırat transitioned into head coaching roles, working in Germany with LR Ahlen before moving to Asia, where he served as assistant and later head coach at South Korea’s Incheon United.

He later returned to Turkey to manage Kayseri Erciyesspor and also coached in Iran with clubs such as Sepahan, Gostaresh Foulad, and Saipa.

Beyond coaching, Fırat also held several sporting director positions; he served as sporting director at Kardemir Karabükspor in Turkey, Dallas City FC in the United States, and Vllaznia Shkodër in Albania.

In 2019, Fırat moved into international football management when he was appointed head coach of the Moldova national team.

He later took charge of the Kenya national team, Harambee Stars, in 2021.

During his time with Kenya, he oversaw several international friendlies and competitive matches and helped guide the team to victory in the Four Nations Cup held in Malawi in 2024.

After leaving the Kenyan national team in 2024 following contract and federation issues, Fırat returned to club football.

In 2026, he became head coach of Lebanese club Nejmeh Sporting Club where he served until his untimely passing.