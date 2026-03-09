Editor's Review The accident occurred near the Pan-Afric Hotel along the busy road, causing a major traffic disruption during the morning rush hour.

At least one person has died and several others injured after a City Shuttle bus lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles along Valley Road on Monday, March 9.

According to reports, the accident occurred near the Pan-Afric Hotel along the busy road, causing a major traffic disruption during the morning rush hour.

Police said the bus lost control while descending Valley Road before crashing into several vehicles along the route.

The impact left several drivers and passengers trapped inside the damaged vehicles as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Authorities confirmed that a boda boda rider died in the crash, while his passenger sustained serious injuries.

At least three other people were also reported injured and were receiving treatment following the incident.

Images from the scene showed the left front side of the City Shuttle bus completely destroyed, indicating the force of the impact during the crash.

The bus driver reportedly fled the scene shortly after the accident.

Witnesses said the driver had earlier warned passengers that the vehicle was experiencing brake failure moments before it crashed.

The accident led to a huge traffic jam along Valley Road as police worked to clear the wreckage and assist the injured.

File image of the accident scene

This comes barely a day after the Ministry of Health dismissed social media reports claiming Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was involved in a road accident.

In a statement on Sunday, March 8, the ministry clarified that Duale’s convoy made a stop at a scene of an accident at Otonglo, near the Molasses Plant in Kisumu, while he was on his way to the Kisumu International Airport.

The ministry explained that the Health CS quickly mobilised an emergency medical response to assist the victims.

"The motorcade of the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Aden Duale, today stopped at the scene of a road traffic accident at Otonglo, near the Molasses Plant in Kisumu, where the Cabinet Secretary mobilised an emergency medical response to assist the victims," read the statement.

The ministry said two people died on the scene, while another victim succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, 19 passengers sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical attention.

"Following the accident, immediate rescue efforts were coordinated, leading to the evacuation of more than 19 injured persons to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for urgent medical attention.

"Unfortunately, two fatalities were confirmed at the scene, while one additional victim succumbed to injuries while being transported to hospital," the ministry stated.

The ministry further extended condolences to the families of those who perished in the accident and wished recovery to those in the hospital.

"The Ministry of Health conveys its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes a quick recovery to those receiving treatment," the statement concluded.