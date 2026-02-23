Editor's Review Gachagua stated that Matiang'i's endorsement was akin to the approval of the United Opposition.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed the endorsement of Jubilee party Candidate, Fred Matiang'i, as the Abagusii Community Spokesperson.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 23, Gachagua congratulated Matiang'i stating that his endorsement by the community was akin to endorsing the United Opposition.

Matiang'i was coronated in Nyamira County bythe elders of the Abagusii Community in the presence of his collegues; Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and the former Deputy President.

"A people united on a purpose can never be defeated; the people of Ekerenyo, Nyamira County, We thank you for endorsing our brother Dr. Fred Matiang'i on a charge of the United Opposition to liberate our Nation.

"The people have spoken and welcome to the winning team. We have witnessed the will of the people of Nyamira and Kisii counties in the cause," Gachagua stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY Jubilee Party Presidential Candidate during his endorsement as Spokesperson for the Abagusii Community.

His sentiments were echoed by Kalonzo, who termed Matiang'is endorsement as a reflection of trust, confidence and a collective decision by the community to speak with one clear and united voice.

The Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader reiterated that the United Oposition would stick together to the very end amid whispers of division over the formular used to select the presidential candidate.

"As we stand here with my brothers, H.E. Rigathi Gachagua and Hon Eugene Wamalwa, we echo what Dr Fred Matiang’i has declared. No one within the United Alternative Government will betray this movement." he reiterated.

On his part, Matiang'i accepted his endorsement and the responsibility that comes with it.

He stated that the role is more than a position, terming it a call to leadership and a mandate to unite our people under a clear agenda of representation, empowerment, and transformative progress.

The United Opposition was on a popularization tour od Kisii region. The convoy passed through President William Ruto's turf in Bomet County, where they had brief roadside rallies.

Earlier, the Majority Whip of the National Assembly, Sylvanus Osoro, revealed that the UDA party haad suspended all political activities for a week to avoid interfernce with the rally heald by the Oppostion.