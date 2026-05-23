Editor's Review Kenyans have four days to apply for the jobs, and successful applicants will earn up to Ksh2,000 per day.

On Saturday, May 23, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the recruitment of election officials ahead of the Ol-Kalou by-election.

IEBC advertised the recruitment of presiding officers, deputy presiding officers, and polling/ counting clerks for the upcoming minor election.

The Commission revealed that it was hiring Support Electoral Trainers (SETs) and voter educators and invited Kenyans to submit their applications.

Interested applicants have been urged to submit their applications online through the IEBC jobs portal by Wednesday, May 27.

"We are Hiring! By-Election temporary jobs for Ol Kalou Constituency are now open. Submit your application online," the statement read in part.

A file photo of IEBC staff.



IEBC insisted that those applying for the polling clerk jobs must be residents of Ol Kalou Constituency, have a C- mean grade in their KCSE and must be available for the entire period of the exercise. Polling Clerks will earn KSh 1,000 per day.

Constituency voter educators are required to have a diploma in social sciences or project management and be able to speak the local language used by the residents.

The electoral commission will pay Presiding Officers, Support Electoral Trainers and Voter Educators Ksh2,000 per day, while Deputy Presiding Officers will earn Ksh1,800 per day.

Kenyans who want to apply can access the IEBC jobs portal at jobs.iebc.or.ke. Scroll to the bottom and look at the available positions.

Read through the required qualifications and click the 'Apply' button. This will redirect you to the portal login home page, where you will be required to sign in.

Applicants who do not have an account can create a new one. IEBC stated that it will only accept applications which are complete.

The Ol Kalou seat fell vacant following the death of the late David Kiaraho, who died on March 29, while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.