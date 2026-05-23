May 23, 2026 at 11:13 AM

Editor's Review There are sunny intervals with rainfall possible in some places later today.

The Kenya Meteorological Department's 24‑hour forecast issued on Friday, May 22, is still to be observed today, May 23.

According to the weatherman, rainfall is expected in scattered areas across the Coast and the Highlands both west and east of the Rift Valley, with at least 34 counties receiving showers accompanied by thunderstorms.





The forecast remains valid until Saturday evening.





Strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) were experienced parts of the North Western, North Eastern, Coastal, and South Eastern Lowlands.





Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley: Counties include Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homabay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, and Narok.





Showers and thunderstorms were experienced in a few areas last night.





This morning is bringing sunny intervals with rainfall in parts of the Lake Basin and Mount Elgon, followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms in some locations.





File image of a weather station.



Highlands East of the Rift Valley: Counties include Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Nyandarua, and Nairobi.





There were showers in a few areas last night.





Cloudy skies are dominating the morning before breaking into sunny intervals with rainfall possible in some places.





The afternoon will be mainly sunny with showers in a few locations.





Kenyan Coast: Counties include Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Tana River.





Last night was partly cloudy with light showers in some areas.





Showers have been experienced around Malindi this morning, with sunny intervals expected in the afternoon.





Strong southerly winds exceeding 25 knots are forecast across all counties.





Northwestern Kenya: Counties are Turkana and Samburu.





Last night was partly cloudy, with sunny intervals prevailing today.





Strong southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots are expected in Turkana.





Northeastern Kenya: Counties include Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, and Isiolo.





Last night was partly cloudy, with sunny intervals tomorrow.





Strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots are forecast across these counties.





Southeastern Lowlands: Counties include Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta, and Kajiado.





Last night was partly cloudy with showers in a few areas.





Sunny intervals are to be experienced throughout the day.





Strong southerly winds exceeding 25 knots are expected in Makueni and Kitui.