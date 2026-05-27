Editor's Review The new project will create local employment in Central Kenya and support cross-country and regional trade.

The Government Delivery Unit (GDU) on Wednesday, May 27, confirmed that the Kenol-Sagana-Marua Highway was 99.5 percent complete.

GDU revealed that the road is an 84-kilometre dual carriageway with four lanes. The route was built at an estimated cost of Ksh33 billion.

The first lot will be 48 kilometres from Kenol to Sagana, while Lot 2 is a 36-kilometre stretch from Sagana to Marua.

According to the State Department of Roads, the road modernisation project would unlock the economic potential of the Central Kenya region.

"The 84km modernization project has officially unlocked the economic potential of Central Kenya by expanding the busy route into a 4-lane highway.

An aerial view of a section of the Kenol-Sagana-Marua dual carriageway.



Safer journeys, faster market access for farmers, and a seamless link from Nairobi to the Horn of Africa," the State Department noted.

GDU explained that the road will reduce travel time to Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyeri, Nyandarua and Laikipia.

The new project will also facilitate smooth vehicle flow during busy holiday seasons, faster transport of farm produce to markets, support cross-country and regional trade, and create local employment.

According to the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), the upgraded road has been engineered to withstand diverse weather conditions and deliver long-term durability.

Furthermore, the Government Delivery Unit disclosed that the road will connect Kenya to Africa under the Cairo-Cape Town Trans Africa Corridor.

The project was jointly funded by the Government of Kenya, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Africa Growing Together Fund.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Kwanza government unveiled the Hustler Express Train along the Nairobi-Gilgil-Ol Kalou-Nyahuru route. The train set out on its maiden trip on Tuesday, June 2.

UDA noted that the new route would open up the regions, boost trade, create jobs and connect residents along the route to opportunities.