Editor's Review Nairobi Water warned that customers who fail to comply before the deadline risk facing heavy penalties, disconnections, and additional charges.

Residents in Utawala and Mihango have been urged to regularize their water and sewer connections before the expiry of a grace period issued by the Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 27, Nairobi Water warned that customers who fail to comply before the deadline risk facing heavy penalties, disconnections, and additional charges.

"All customers with unmetered connections are granted a 21-day grace period ending 28th May 2026 to regularize their water and/or sewer connections," the notice read.

The company further encouraged residents to act early to avoid disruptions and congestion as the deadline approaches.

"Avoid last minute rush and possible inconvenience by regularizing your water and sewer connection today," the notice added.

Nairobi Water said customers who fail to comply within the grace period will face enforcement action without further notice.

Among the penalties listed are illegal water connection fines of Ksh30,000 for domestic users and Ksh100,000 for commercial users, in addition to estimated water consumption charges dating back to October 2024.

File image of Nairobi Water staff at work

The utility also warned that disconnected customers will be required to pay a Ksh5,000 reconnection fee together with a double deposit before services are restored.

For properties connected to the sewer system, Nairobi Water stated that sewer service disconnection charges of Ksh15,000 will also apply where necessary.

This comes three weeks after Nairobi Water announced the relocation of its regional office serving customers in Lower Embakasi.

In a notice on Thursday, May 7, the agency said the office would move from Shujaa Mall to Greenspan Mall, where operations would continue from the second and third floors.

The move was set to take effect on Friday, May 8.

"We wish to inform our valued customers in Lower Embakasi Region that our regional office shall relocate from Shujaa Mall to Greenspan Mall - 2nd & 3rd Floor on Friday, May 8," the notice read.

Nairobi Water noted that services would continue during the transition period, although customers had been asked to bear with the company as it settled into the new premises.

"During this transition period, we kindly ask for your patience as we continue to enhance our service delivery at the new location," the notice added.

In the meantime, customers could continue accessing Nairobi Water services through its self-care platforms and by contacting the support team for assistance.

The relocation affected customers in Lower Embakasi, which covered several zones and sub-zones across the area.

The Imara Daima Zone included Donholm Sub Zone and Pipeline Sub Zone while the Nyayo Zone covered Fedha Sub Zone and Juakali Sub Zone.

The Umoja Zone included Umoja 1 and 2 Sub Zone as well as Umoja Innercore - Tena Sub Zone.