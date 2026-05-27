Editor's Review Five suspects have been arrested following a police operation in Dandora, Nairobi, that led to the recovery of more than 20 mobile phones and several Kenya Power token meters.

Five suspects have been arrested following a police operation in Dandora, Nairobi, that led to the recovery of more than 20 mobile phones and several Kenya Power token meters.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 27, the National Police Service (NPS) said the operation targeted a suspected criminal gang linked to a series of robberies.

"Police officers based at Dandora Police Station within the Nairobi Region yesterday, 26th May 2026, conducted a targeted operation which culminated in the arrest of five suspects believed to be members of a criminal gang that has been terrorising residents through mobile phone snatching, robberies, and the theft of Kenya Power token meters within the estates," the statement read.

The police said the raid followed intelligence reports and increased surveillance activities in the area as part of wider efforts to combat organised crime in Nairobi.

"The operation, informed by intelligence reports and heightened surveillance within the area, forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks operating in Nairobi," the statement added.

Investigators later traced some of the suspects to a mobile phone repair shop located in Dandora Phase III, which authorities now believe was being used to hide and distribute stolen items.

"Acting on credible leads, the officers raided a mobile phone repair shop located in Dandora Phase III, a premise now believed to have been operating as a concealment and distribution point for stolen property," the statement further read.

File image of the suspects

During the operation, officers recovered several phones suspected to have been stolen from members of the public during robberies and phone-snatching incidents.

Police also recovered multiple Kenya Power token meters believed to have been illegally removed from residential houses.

"During the operation, officers recovered a total of twenty-one mobile phones of various makes and models, believed to have been stolen from members of the public through snatching incidents and robberies committed within the estates.

XIn addition, twelve Kenya Power token meters suspected of having been unlawfully removed from residential premises were also recovered from the shop," the statement concluded.

The five suspects have since been placed in police custody pending further investigations and arraignment in court.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) officers have arrested three suspects in connection with operating unauthorized exhibition and distribution of copyright-protected works in Nairobi.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 27, KECOBO said it conducted an operation at Syvy Plaza in Pipeline within Kware, Embakasi.

During the operation, KECOBO officers confiscated equipment suspected to have been used for unauthorized broadcasting.

"KECOBO, together with enforcement agencies, yesterday conducted successful copyright enforcement operations in Nairobi targeting unauthorized exhibition and distribution of copyright-protected works.

"The first operation was conducted at Syvy Plaza in Pipeline within Kware, Embakasi, where officers confiscated suspected illegal broadcasting equipment," read the statement in part.

Among the confiscated items were DStv decoders, amplifiers, splitters, cables, and other broadcasting accessories suspected to have been used to facilitate unauthorized access and public exhibition of premium content.

The three suspects apprehended during the raid are expected to be arraigned in court.

The board also mentioned it carried out another operation at a Nairobi hotel following complaints relating to territorial rights infringement.

Further, the board warned members of the public against unauthorized exhibition, screening, broadcasting or distribution of protected works.

KECOBO urged Kenyans to report suspected copyright infringement activities to the board for action to be taken.

"KECOBO reminds all users and distributors of creative content that unauthorized exhibition, screening, broadcast, or distribution of protected works is illegal and denies creators and rightful license holders their earnings," the statement added.