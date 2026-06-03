Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in eight counties, including Nairobi, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in eight counties across the country on Thursday, June 4.

In a notice on Wednesday, June 3, the company said the outages will affect parts of Nairobi, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Kisii, Kiambu, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

In Nairobi County, customers in parts of Karen will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Langata South Road, Kenya School of Law, Ndalati Road, Bogaani Road, parts of Ndege Road and Siranga Road, and Nzohe Road.

Kumbe Road, Baobab Estate, JKUAT, Ndovu Road, part of Kipevu Road, Fahari Close, Kasuku Close, Kwarara Road and adjacent customers will also be affected.

A separate outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. will affect Donholm, Jacaranda and Soweto, including Salute Apartment, Umoja 2 SDA, Davana Hotel, Jacaranda Estate, and Carmel Vale Schools.

Other affected areas are Edenvale Schools, Donholm Phase 8, Greenspan Mall, Greenspan Estate, part of Nasra Estate, Sosion, Shujaa Mall, Patanisho Hospital, Soweto and neighbouring areas.

In Nakuru County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in parts of Naivasha.

The affected locations include Gorge Farm, Flamingo, part of KenGen Housing, Kongoni, Oloiden, Kinja Nurseries, Mundui, Hippo Point, Wileli, and Rain Forest.

Duro, Aquila, Ndabibi, Eburru Hills Farm, Evergreen Herbs, Evergreen Avocados, Gathondia, Moi Ndabi, Sero, Tangi Tatu Ng’ondi, Sagutiek, Maiella, Enasambulai and adjacent customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Uasin Gishu County, customers in Oasis, Neema, Kimuri and Royalton will experience a power outage from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Neema School, Blossom, Oasis Bible College, Royalton, Nandi Gaa, Kimuri and neighbouring customers.

In Kakamega County, the outage will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Malava and surrounding areas.

The affected locations include Samitsi, Malanga, Malava Market, Kampi Kwanza Market, Shamberere, West Kenya Sugar, KWS, Kambiri Market, Shanderema, Ileho, Inguvuli and adjacent customers.

In Kisii County, customers in Nyangweta, Etago and Ekona will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Kenyenya Primary School, Nyangweta SDA Secondary School, Etago Market, Nyansembe, Nyakeyo, Suguta, Moticho, Engou, Nyabera, Nyamaiya, Ekona, Mogenda, Ochodororo, Maroon and neighbouring customers.

Another outage during the same period will affect Kegati, Kiogoro and Itumbe, including Kegati Market, Rianyamwamu Tea, Riabamanyi, Matibo, Nyanguru, Nyaguta, Riangome Nene, Itumbe Tea, Matunwa, Itumbe Market, Kamel Park, Kiogoro Market and adjacent customers.

In Kiambu County, parts of Limuru Town, Auto Springs and Gitutha will experience a power interruption from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas affected include part of Limuru Town Shopping Centre, Karanjee, Kwambira, Kamirithu, Tharuini, StephJoy Boys, Rwacumaria, Kamonoru, Ndiuni, Nyataragi, Thigio, Thigio Boroti, Gichungo, Kiriri and neighbouring customers.

In Kilifi County, customers in parts of Malindi will be affected by a power outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Alaskan, Mtangani, Sunpark, Savannah, Raia, Majivuni, Kiddie Star, Mgurureni, Mijikenda Residence, Marafa, Wakala, Mambrui, Karibuni Villas, Last Beach, Angels Bay, Garashi and adjacent customers.

In Kwale County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kinagoni and Vigurungani, affecting Kinagoni, Chigutu, Mdomo, Vigurungani, Bang’a TTC and neighbouring customers.

A separate outage during the same hours will affect Kwale Town, Ziwani, Golini, Madabara 1, Madabara 2, Kinango, Tiribe, Ndavaya and surrounding areas.