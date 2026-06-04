Editor's Review Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has ordered a safety audit of all boarding schools in the county following recent cases of school unrest reported across the country.

Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has ordered a safety audit of all boarding schools in the county following recent cases of school unrest reported across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 3, Mutai said all boarding schools would be inspected to ensure they meet the required safety standards.

"All boarding schools in Kericho County will undergo a safety compliance assessment within the next ten days to ensure that boarding facilities meet the required safety standards and provide a secure environment for our learners," the statement read.

Mutai said stakeholders had agreed to strengthen collaboration among key institutions to address emerging challenges affecting learners and schools.

"We resolved to adopt a multi-stakeholder approach involving security agencies, the County Government, the Ministry of Education, local communities, and the teaching fraternity to proactively address and prevent any activities that may compromise the safety and well-being of learners," the statement added.

File image of Kericho Governor Eric Mutai

Mutai added that school administrators should enhance engagement with students by creating an environment where learners feel heard and supported.

"We have also urged school administrators to build stronger rapport with learners by talking with them, not to them, and by fostering open communication that promotes trust, guidance, and mentorship," the statement further read.

Elsewhere, a Naivasha court has ordered nine students linked to the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil to remain at the Nakuru Children’s Remand Home for 21 days as investigations continue.

The students had opposed an application by the prosecution seeking to detain them for 30 days.

However, the court granted a shorter detention period, directing that they remain in custody until June 24, when the matter will be mentioned again.

In its ruling, the court noted that the allegations under investigation are serious and that the suspects are known to potential witnesses.

The magistrate agreed with the prosecution’s concerns that releasing the students at this stage could interfere with witnesses.

The defence had argued that there were no compelling grounds to deny the students bond, but the court declined the request.

The minors are being investigated in connection with the dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 16 students. Investigators are pursuing possible murder and arson charges.