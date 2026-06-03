Editor's Review EACC has arrested a senior official at the Nyamira County Assembly over alleged procurement irregularities tied to a tender for the construction of an office block.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a senior official at the Nyamira County Assembly over alleged procurement irregularities tied to a tender for the construction of an office block.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 3, EACC said the arrest followed investigations and approval of charges by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Clerk of the Nyamira County Assembly, Duke Simeon Onyari, over alleged procurement irregularities in the award of a tender for the construction of an office block at the County Assembly of Nyamira," the statement read.

EACC said the arrests stem from investigations into claims that the procurement process for the project was improperly handled, resulting in unfair selection of a contractor.

"The arrests follow investigations into allegations of the irregular award of Tender No. CAN/T/027/2017-2021 to Jetta Builders Ltd, despite the company not being the lowest evaluated bidder," the statement added.

According to the agency, the decision to award the tender allegedly caused significant financial loss to the public through inflated costs.

"The investigation established that the decision unlawfully conferred a financial benefit of Ksh30,187,396 to the contractor, resulting in a corresponding loss of public funds," the statement noted.

File image of the Nyamira County Assembly

Following completion of investigations, the file was forwarded to the ODPP, which approved criminal charges against several officials, including senior administrative and technical staff at the County Assembly.

Upon arrest, Onyari was taken to the EACC South Nyanza Regional Office in Kisii for processing ahead of court proceedings.

EACC has also called on the remaining suspects to present themselves for processing at its offices in Kisii or the nearest EACC station.

"Meanwhile, the Commission calls upon the remaining suspects to report to the EACC South Nyanza Regional Office in Kisii or any nearest EACC office: Leonard Kevin Nyamasege; David Nyarango Ombego; Joyce Onyiego; Eric Ongúti Ayuka; and Simon Ondari Ogecha," the statement further read.

The suspects are expected to face multiple corruption-related charges tied to abuse of office and mismanagement of public resources.

This comes days after a Kenya Power employee and an accomplice have been arrested in a bribery sting conducted by EACC.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, the anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested following an undercover operation after a complaint was filed by a resident whose electricity supply had been disconnected.

According to EACC, the Kenya Power technician reportedly demanded a bribe in exchange for restoring power.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kenya Power employee and an accomplice for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to reconnect electricity to a residential property," the statement read.

EACC revealed that the complaint was lodged on Thursday, May 28, prompting detectives to launch investigations into the matter.

"The arrest followed a complaint lodged with the Commission on 28th May 2026 by a resident whose electricity had been disconnected two days earlier," the statement added.

EACC said investigations established that the main suspect, identified as Gerald Nyaoke, allegedly demanded Ksh30,000 from the complainant to facilitate the reconnection.

"Investigations established that the suspect, Gerald Nyaoke, a technician attached to the Kenya Power Donholm Office, allegedly demanded Kes 30,000 from the complainant in exchange for restoring power supply," the statement revealed.

Subsequently, detectives mounted a sting operation that enabled them to monitor the interactions between the complainant and the suspects before making the arrests after the alleged bribe exchange.

"Following the complaint, EACC detectives mounted an operation that enabled them to monitor and document interactions between the complainant and the suspects, culminating in the arrest after the alleged bribe exchange," the statement concluded.