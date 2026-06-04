Editor's Review Several people have been injured after a matatu overturned along Enterprise Road on Wednesday, June 3 night.

Several people have been injured after a matatu overturned along Enterprise Road in Nairobi.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 3 night, Kenya Red Cross said the accident occurred opposite the Nairobi Prison.

Following the accident, the organisation dispatched emergency response teams to the scene to help evacuate the injured passengers.

“A mass casualty road traffic incident involving an overturned PSV has occurred along Enterprise Road in Industrial Area, opposite Nairobi Prison.

“Kenya Red Cross emergency response teams are on the scene providing first aid and evacuation support to those affected,” read the statement in part.

File image of a grisly matatu accident along Enterprise Road in Nairobi.

According to witnesses, the matatu was being driven recklessly, with the driver allegedly performing dangerous stunts before the vehicle overturned.

At least six passengers were reportedly hanging onto the matatu at the time of the accident.

The accident comes days after a Mercedes-Benz vehicle burst into flames following a tragic accident at the Ole Sereni area of the Nairobi Expressway.

CCTV footage of the Sunday, May 31 accident showed that the vehicle veered off the fast lane, hit the guardrail, then a concrete pillar, before bursting into flames.

A second vehicle, which was closely trailing the car, also lost control and veered into the merging lane before the driver regained control and drove off.

A closer review of the CCTV footage revealed that the car that burst into flames was rammed into by the second vehicle while trying to change lanes.

On May 1, four people lost their lives, and several others were injured in a tragic road accident along the Narok-Bomet highway.

The accident, which occurred near the Tegero area, involved a lorry and a saloon car.

The lorry was moving from Bomet towards Narok while the saloon car was travelling in the opposite direction.

The lorry lost control and veered off its lane before colliding head-on with the oncoming saloon car.

The result of the impact of the gruesome crash left four people dead on the spot.