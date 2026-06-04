Editor's Review The Social Health Authority (SHA) has announced the appointment of Winfred Nduku Nthiani as the new Assistant Director for Corporate Communication.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has announced the appointment of Winfred Nduku Nthiani as the new Assistant Director for Corporate Communication.

In a statement on Thursday, June 4, the agency said the appointment followed a competitive recruitment process that had been underway for months.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Winfred Nduku Nthiani Assistant Director, Corporate Communication.

"This significant appointment follows a competitive and transparent recruitment process that began on 29th July, 2025," the statement read.

File image of SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi

This comes months after SHA responded to allegations of ethnic imbalance in its workforce, assuring that its recruitment process adheres to inclusivity and national diversity standards.

Appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration on Tuesday, March 24, SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi explained that the authority had maintained fair employment practices and ensured representation from communities across the country.

In the report submitted to the committee, SHA disclosed that its staff comprised individuals from 40 different ethnic communities.

"No single ethnic group exceeds the legal threshold of one-third of the total workforce, in line with the National Cohesion and Integration Act," Mwangangi said.

The data further outlined the distribution of staff across various communities, with the largest representations being Kalenjin (17.7%), Somali (14.0%), Kikuyu (12.1%), and Kamba (10.5%).

Other groups include Kisii (6.4%), while Luhya and Luo communities each account for 7.8%.

Smaller communities, including minority and marginalized groups, are also represented.

"By incorporating staff from a wide range of communities, SHA aims to strengthen public trust, promote fairness in employment, and ensure that the institution mirrors the rich social fabric of the nation," Mwangangi added.