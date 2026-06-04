Editor's Review Alliance High School has announced its closure following a fire incident in one of its dormitory facilities.

Alliance High School has announced its closure following a fire incident in one of its dormitory facilities.

In a communication sent to parents, the school said the fire affected a section of mattresses in one of the institution's older dormitories.

"We wish to inform you that an incident involving a small section of mattresses in one of the older dormitory facilities occurred within the school," the communication read.

The school assured parents that no students were harmed during the incident and that learners remained safe following the response by the administration and other relevant teams.

"We are grateful to report that the situation was promptly contained and managed by the school administration and relevant teams. Most importantly, all students are safe, accounted for, and continuing with their normal morning activities and academic routines," the communication added.

Following the incident, the school announced a temporary closure as part of precautionary measures and called a brief parents' meeting.

"As a precautionary measure, and in keeping with our commitment to student welfare, safety, and open communication with parents, the Board of Management and the School Administration have resolved to convene a brief parents' meeting at the school today at 10.00 a.m," the communication further read.

File image of a sporting facility at Alliance High School

This comes barely a day after Moi Forces Academy Lanet announced the temporary closure for Grade 10 and Form 3 learners following recent school fire incidents reported across the country.

In a message sent to parents and guardians, the school said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure aimed at protecting students.

"Dear Parent/Guardian, Following the recent happenings in schools in the country, and as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, the school will release Form 3 and Grade 10 learners to proceed home for a short break on Wednesday, 3rd June 2026," the message read.

The school further directed how the students would be released, with parents required to personally collect them from school.

"Kindly pick up your daughter at 8.00 a.m. No student to be released without the bona fide parent/guardian," the message added.

Prior to that, students at Lenana School were sent home indefinitely following unrest that broke out at the institution during prep time.

In a message sent to parents and guardians, the school’s chief principal confirmed that the decision was reached after disturbances were reported within the school.

"Following last night’s disturbances and unrest during prep time, the Board of Management and the school administration have decided to temporarily send all students home," the message read.

The administration explained that the temporary closure was necessary to create room for investigations and normalisation within the school environment before students can resume learning.

"This will allow time to restore calm and carry out a full assessment of the situation," the message added.