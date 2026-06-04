Editor's Review The Commission confirmed that it had recovered a total of Ksh65 million during the raid.



Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) recovered millions of shillings stuffed in suitcases after they raided the home of Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Planning Patrick Analo.

EACC detectives, accompanied by officers from the National Police Service (NPS), raided Analo's residence on Thursday, June 4, in a graft probe.

This is after the anti-graft body received reports that Analo received millions of shillings in cash and M-Pesa deposits.

Analo was being investigated over allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery and possession of unexplained assets.

"It is alleged that the suspect has accumulated immense assets that are disproportionate to his own legitimate sources of income," the EACC said in a statement.

EACC Detectives with evidence obtained from the home of the Nairobi Urban Planning Chief Officer on June 4, 2026.

The Commission confirmed that it had recovered a total of Ksh65 million during the raid.

"Today's operation yielded valuable evidence material to support investigations, including Ksh51.3 million and USD113,000 (approximately Ksh14 million) recovered at his residence in Syokimau," the statement read in part.

The detectives also recovered several title deeds, motor vehicle log books, laptops, motor vehicle sale agreements, approval plans from the Nairobi County Government, mobile phones, iPads, electronic accessories and other documentary evidence.

Detectives have not confirmed whether Analo was at his home during the raid or whether he was arrested inconnection to the alleged graft.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public resources and holding accountable all persons involved in corruption and economic crimes.

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai welcomed the recovery of the cash, stating that he had raised concerns about the Chief Officer on multiple occasions.

EACC has been on a hunt for members of county governments who have allegedly been involved in graft cases.

The raid comes after the EACC arrested the Nyamira County Assembly Clerk, Duke Onyari, over alleged procurement irregularities in an office block tender.

The Anti-Graft Commission forwarded the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), who approved criminal charges against Onyari.

The County's Director of Finance and Accounts, Director of Legislative, Legal Procedures and Committee Services, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, and Infrastructure Officers will also face criminal charges.

The six will face charges of abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of public funds, and negligence of official duty.