Editor's Review The Green Belt Movement has raised concerns over alleged plans to develop a State Lodge, golf course and airstrip within sections of Imenti Forest in Meru County.

The Green Belt Movement has raised concerns over alleged plans to develop a State Lodge, golf course and airstrip within sections of Imenti Forest in Meru County.

In a statement on Thursday, June 4, the organization said it was disturbed by reports suggesting that senior government officials were pursuing developments that could result in the destruction of parts of the forest.

"The Green Belt Movement is deeply alarmed and outraged by reports that senior government officials are actively pursuing plans that could result in the destruction of parts of Imenti Forest, one of Kenya's most important water towers and ecological treasures, to pave the way for the construction of an airstrip, a golf course and a State Lodge," the statement read.

The organization said its concerns stem from developments linked to a road infrastructure project that would pass through part of the forest.

It stated that approval had been granted for the issuance of a Special User Licence connected to the construction of a section of the Meru Bypass under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project.

"We have learnt that on 6th May 2026, the Principal Secretary for Forestry, Mr. Gitonga Mugambi, issued concurrence to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Mr. Alexander Lemarkoko, following a request contained in letter Ref. No. LIC/1/KFS/VOL.XXXV/13 dated 6th May 2026. The request sought the issuance of a Special User Licence to facilitate the construction of 17.5 kilometres of the Meru Bypass under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project, financed by the World Bank's International Development Association. The project proposes the excision and use of 2.75 hectares of Imenti Forest," the statement added.

File image of Meru Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia ad Imenti Forest

According to the Green Belt Movement, what was initially presented as a road project has since raised additional concerns following reports about possible developments within Kambakia Forest, which forms part of the larger Imenti Forest ecosystem.

"While this was presented as a road infrastructure project, recent developments have exposed a far more troubling agenda. The Green Belt Movement has noted reports and public accounts showing the Principal Secretary for Forestry, the Governor of Meru County, Mr. Mutuma M'Ethingia, and officials from the Kenya Forest Service touring Kambakia Forest, a section of Imenti Forest, allegedly to identify sites for a proposed Airstrip, Golf Course and State Lodge," the statement further read.

The organization called for transparency regarding any proposed developments in the forest and urged authorities to suspend any related processes.

"The Green Belt Movement demands full disclosure of all plans relating to Imenti Forest, Kambakia Forest and the proposed developments. We demand an immediate halt to any processes aimed at allocating, licensing or converting forest land for these purposes," the statement noted.

It also appealed to oversight institutions, environmental agencies and members of the public to safeguard the country’s forests from potential encroachment.

"We further call upon Parliament, the National Land Commission, environmental regulators, civil society organizations and all Kenyans of goodwill to remain vigilant and resist any attempt to undermine the integrity of our public forests," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the organization intensified pressure on the government over a proposed amendment to the Forest Conservation and Management Act, warning that the changes could expose public forests to widespread destruction.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 13, the lobby group said the proposed amendment to Section 56 (2) of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016, would grant the Kenya Forest Service authority to approve easements for public roads, utilities and other installations inside public forests.

The organization opposed the proposal and warned that it could weaken protections for critical ecosystems across the country.

The organization argued that the language being used to justify the amendment could conceal long-term environmental risks and unchecked commercial expansion into protected forest areas.

"Kenyans must not be deceived by the language of 'public utility' and 'public installations.' This amendment is not innocent. It is a dangerous legal pathway being created to open up our public forests to roads, infrastructure, utilities, commercial interests and eventual destruction through administrative processes disguised as development," the statement added.

The group warned that the proposed amendment could entrench what it described as a dangerous pattern of forest loss while weakening legal oversight and constitutional safeguards.

"The proposed amendment seeks to legalize and normalize this dangerous trend. It undermines constitutional protections, weakens oversight and creates opportunities for abuse, corruption and irreversible environmental destruction," the statement further read.

The movement has now called on Kenyans and various stakeholders to oppose the amendment and defend public forests from further encroachment.

"We therefore call upon all Kenyans, civil society organizations, youth, faith leaders, environmental defenders, professionals, students and communities across the country to rise up and reject this amendment in its entirety," the statement concluded.