Editor's Review Several small-scale traders have benefited from Bangbet’s Biashara Boost Programme, which targets entrepreneurs operating in sectors such as food vending and fresh produce retail.

Several small-scale traders have benefited from Bangbet’s Biashara Boost Programme, an ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at supporting informal businesses through the provision of essential supplies.

The programme targets entrepreneurs operating in sectors such as food vending, fresh produce retail, and informal service provision, many of whom continue to grapple with rising operating costs and limited access to business capital.

Among the beneficiaries is Wilson Mathiro, a shoe shiner who has been in the trade for two years.

Mathiro earns an average of Ksh400 per day, which helps him support his wife, children, and parents.

Through the programme, he received shoe brushes, polish, and shoe glue to help improve and sustain his business.

Reflecting on his journey, Bangbet na Jamii noted: "From shining dusty shoes under a tent to dancing with hope in his heart, Wilson’s story is a reminder that hard work never goes unnoticed. Sometimes all a biashara needs is one small boost to change everything."

File image of Bangbet's Biashara Boost Programme beneficiary

Another beneficiary, popularly known as Mama Ethan, operates a small hotel business that has faced challenges due to increasing supply costs and inconsistent stock availability.

Having run the business for about a year, she received key kitchen supplies, including eggs, cooking oil, flour, and sugar, to help ease restocking expenses and enhance service delivery.

Commenting on her story, Bangbet na Jamii said: "In a world where many only think about profit, her kindness and faith stood out the most. May God truly make it happen for her at the right time."

The programme also supported Janet Mbite, a long-serving Mama Mboga who has operated her fresh produce business for more than a decade.

Mbite cited stock shortages as one of her biggest challenges, often struggling to meet customer demand due to limited capital for restocking.

To help strengthen her business, she received produce worth Ksh5,000, including avocados, eggs, carrots, ginger, onions, and garlic.

Sharing her story, Bangbet na Jamii stated: "She lost her husband, her children had to drop out of college, but she still wakes up every day to fight for her family.

"A hardworking mother whose small business is carrying the weight of an entire home. This is more than a hustle-it is survival, strength, and hope."

The Biashara Boost Programme forms part of Bangbet’s broader CSR efforts aimed at empowering small-scale traders and strengthening livelihoods within Kenya’s informal sector.