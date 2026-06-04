Editor's Review Kenya and South Africa have signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Kenya and South Africa have signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The six agreements were signed on Thursday, June 4, following a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President William Ruto at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The first agreement was an MoU on the facilitation of trade through cooperation in the areas of standardization, technical regulation, conformity assessment, and accreditation.

Kenya and South Africa also signed agreements on shipping and maritime cooperation, promotion of partnership on gender equality and women empowerment, and cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training.

The two nations further signed agreements on arts, culture, and heritage, and in the field of sports and recreation.

File image of President William Ruto with Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking after the signing of the 6 agreements, President Ramaphosa said Kenya is South Africa’s largest trading partner in the East African region.

President Ramaphosa noted that the 6 MoUs will further expand our cooperation between the two countries.

“The Memoranda of Understanding that we have just signed provide a legal framework to further expand our cooperation,” he stated.

On his part, President Ruto said trade between Kenya and South Africa grew from $590 million in 2024 to $650 million in 2025.

“We noted with satisfaction the upward trajectory of our bilateral trade, which grew from $590 million in 2024 to $650 million in 2025, an increase of $60 million.

“This momentum must not only be sustained but must also accelerate. We acknowledge that real obstacles still remain, including tariffs and non-tariff barriers, limited market access, and regulatory constraints,” he stated.

President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto are currently on a two-day state visit to South Africa.

The two arrived in Pretoria on Wednesday, June 3 evening, and were received by South Africa's Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes.

Earlier, President Ruto was accorded a 21-gun salute as Ramaphosa officially welcomed him to South Africa.

The two are scheduled to address a business forum aimed at strengthening economic cooperation, fostering partnerships, and unlocking greater trade and investment opportunities across strategic sectors.