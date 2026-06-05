Editor's Review Governor Kimani Wamatangi has declared that the residents of Kiambu will ultimately determine which political party he joins in the future.

Governor Kimani Wamatangi has declared that the residents of Kiambu will ultimately determine which political party he joins in the future.

Speaking on Thursday, June 4, he maintained that any decision regarding party affiliation would be guided by the views of residents rather than external influence.

Addressing speculation surrounding his political alignment, Wamatangi insisted that intimidation and political pressure would not determine his decisions.

"When the time comes, the people of Kiambu will give me the direction to which political party I will join. But no amount of persecution, blackmail, or threats from any quarters will force me to join political factions or engage in early politicking," he said.

File image of Kimani Wamatangi

This comes a month after Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata announced that he will not seek re-election for the Murang’a governorship on the UDA ticket in 2027.

Speaking on Sunday, May 3, he said he had arrived at the decision after careful consideration, while indicating that he would, at a later stage, reveal the political platform under which he intends to defend his seat.

"I have no doubt to say that after careful reflection, I wish to state that come 2027, I will not defend my seat on the current party ticket. I will later, at a certain stage, communicate the platform which I will present myself to the electorate," he said.

Kang'ata stressed that his decision should not be interpreted as a break with the ruling party.

He said he would remain committed to his current responsibilities and continue cooperating with President William Ruto and the national administration for the remainder of his term.

"However, until then, I will remain a disciplined and committed member of the UDA party. I will continue to serve diligently in my capacity and to cooperate with the national government in delivering development to our people. I will remain loyal to the President and also to the party during the remainder of this term," he added.

Kang’ata also moved to clarify that he has no ambitions for the national executive office, saying his political interest is confined to retaining the Murang’a top seat.

"I do not intend to vie to become the President of Kenya, nor do I want to become the Deputy President of this country. Therefore, my interest and his interest do not conflict, strictly speaking. Mine is only to defend my Murang'a seat," he further said.