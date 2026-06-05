Editor's Review NTSA has summoned officials from Risen Sacco and Royal Swift Express Limited following two separate road crashes involving public service vehicles in Nairobi and along the Nairobi-Namanga Highway.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned officials from Risen Sacco and Royal Swift Express Limited following two separate road crashes involving public service vehicles in Nairobi and along the Nairobi-Namanga Highway.

In a statement on Thursday, June 4, the authority confirmed that one of the incidents, which occurred along Enterprise Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, resulted in fatalities, while the other crash on the Nairobi-Namanga Highway was reported as non-fatal.

"The Authority is saddened by the fatal road traffic crash involving a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operated by Risen Sacco along Enterprise Road in Nairobi's Industrial Area.

"We have also received reports of a non-fatal crash along the Nairobi-Namanga Highway involving a vehicle operated by Royal Swift Express Limited," the statement read.

NTSA conveyed its sympathies to those affected by the accidents and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of those who lost their loved ones. We wish those injured a swift and full recovery," the statement added.

File image of NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa

NTSA revealed that it had already taken enforcement action by calling in representatives of the two transport operators as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crashes continue.

"Earlier today, the Authority summoned officials of both Risen Sacco and Royal Swift Express Limited as investigations into the incidents continue," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after NTSA announced investigations into the fatal road crash that occurred in the Nairegia area along the Mai Mahiu-Narok Road.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, the authority sent condolences to families and friends of those who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

"The authority takes this opportunity to condole with the families and friends of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic road traffic crash that occurred in the Nairegia area along the Mai Mahiu–Narok Road," the statement read.

NTSA said it was working jointly with the National Police Service (NPS) to establish the exact cause of the accident.

"We assure the public that we are working closely with the National Police Service to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led the driver to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in the head-on collision," the statement added.

NTSA said findings from the probe will guide future safety measures under the national road safety strategy.

"From this investigation, we will develop evidence-based recommendations focused on the key priority areas outlined in the National Road Safety Action Plan (2024–2028) for implementation by all relevant stakeholders," the statement further read.