Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized President William Ruto's plan to construct a State Lodge in Meru County.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized President William Ruto's plan to construct a State Lodge in Meru County.

Speaking on Thursday, June 4, Gachagua said President Ruto does not need to construct a State Lodge in Meru.

He argued that the Head of State can effectively serve the region from the existing Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County.

“We are calling upon President William Ruto that for the 14 months that are remaining, he does not a State Lodge in Meru.

“We have a state lodge in Sagana, which is about 20 minutes by flight to Meru. He can serve the people of Meru from the Sagana State Lodge,” said Gachagua.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

The DCP party leader also alleged that there is a plan to excise 200 acres from the Imenti Forest to pave the way for the construction of the State Lodge and a golf course.

Gachagua highlighted that the Imenti Forest is a water catchment area for springs and rivers in Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties.

He pointed out that the destruction of the forest could affect the livelihoods of the residents of the two counties.

“Leaders have come to me because there is danger of grabbing 200 acres from Imenti Forest in Meru county to build a state lodge and a golf course.

“Imenti forest is a water catchment area that is a source of water for 47 springs and all the rivers in Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties. The destruction of this water catchment area spells doom for the people of the two counties,” Gachagua added.

This comes after the Green Belt Movement raised concerns over alleged plans to develop a State Lodge, golf course, and airstrip within sections of Imenti Forest in Meru County.

In a statement on Thursday, June 4, the organization said it was disturbed by reports suggesting that senior government officials were pursuing developments that could result in the destruction of parts of the forest.

"The Green Belt Movement is deeply alarmed and outraged by reports that senior government officials are actively pursuing plans that could result in the destruction of parts of Imenti Forest, one of Kenya's most important water towers and ecological treasures, to pave the way for the construction of an airstrip, a golf course, and a State Lodge," the statement read.

The organization said its concerns stem from developments linked to a road infrastructure project that would pass through part of the forest.

It stated that approval had been granted for the issuance of a Special User Licence connected to the construction of a section of the Meru Bypass under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project.

The Green Belt Movement called for transparency regarding any proposed developments in the forest and urged authorities to suspend any related processes.

It also appealed to oversight institutions, environmental agencies and members of the public to safeguard the country’s forests from potential encroachment.