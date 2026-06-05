Editor's Review Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has condemned the attack on Ichuni Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Wycliffe Siocha.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has condemned the attack on Ichuni Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Wycliffe Siocha.

In a statement on Friday, June 5, Matiang’i described the incident as an assault on both democratic values and constitutional freedoms.

The Jubilee Deputy Party leader emphasized that every leader, regardless of political affiliation, has the right to serve citizens without fear of harassment, threats, or violence.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly and unfortunate attack on Hon. Wycliffe Siocha, the Member of County Assembly for Ichuni Ward in Kisii County.

“This act of violence is not only an attack on an elected leader but also an assault on the democratic values and constitutional freedom that bind us together as a nation,” said Matiang’i.

File image of former Education CS Ezekiel Machigu visiting Ichuni Ward MCA Wycliffe Siocha at Hema Hospital.

The former Interior CS stated that political differences should be resolved through dialogue, debate, and the democratic process rather than through violence.

Matiang’i called on the security agencies to immediately launch investigations into the attack on Siocha.

He also demanded that the police arrest those responsible for the attack, and ensure they are prosecuted.

“I therefore call upon all relevant investigative and security agencies to act on this matter immediately, conduct thorough investigations, apprehend those responsible, and ensure they are held fully accountable under the law.

“Impunity only emboldens criminality and undermines public confidence in our institutions,” he stated.

Further Matiang’i urged leaders and citizens to reject political intolerance and embrace peace ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Jubilee Deputy Party leader maintained that the country’s future must be anchored on unity, justice, and democratic values.

“As we approach a critical period in our nation’s political journey, I urge all leaders and citizens to reject political intolerance and uphold peace, respect, and the rule of law,” he concluded.

Siocha was attacked on Thursday, June 4 morning while he was servicing his car at a garage.

The Ichuni Ward MCA sustained injuries during the attack and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, former Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has formally launched a complaint with the police following the attack on Siocha.

“Following our visit to Wycliffe Siocha, who was attacked on Thursday morning, I joined fellow leaders in visiting the garage where the unfortunate incident occurred to gather firsthand information.

“Thereafter, we proceeded to the office of the County Commandant to formally register our complaint and demand swift investigations into the matter,” Machogu stated.