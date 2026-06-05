Editor's Review Luanda MP Dick Maungu has taken over as the chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance, following the removal of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka.

Luanda MP Dick Maungu has taken over as the chairperson of the National Assembly's Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance, following the removal of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka from the leadership position.

Maungu secured the position unopposed during a committee session held at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, June 4.

His nomination was moved by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje and supported by Igembe Central MP Daniel Kariitho.

Speaking after assuming office, Maungu thanked fellow committee members for backing his leadership and committed to fostering teamwork, accountability, and openness within the committee.

"I thank you for the confidence you have shown in me. I promise that together we shall work for the betterment of our country," he said.

The newly elected chairperson also emphasized the importance of unity among committee members as they undertake their oversight responsibilities.

"We are one team and one people. We shall work together to ensure we achieve our objectives, while epitomising transparency in all our undertakings," he added.

At the same time, Maungu acknowledged the demanding task ahead, noting that the committee faces a substantial workload and must address pending reports and audits before the year ends.

"We have a huge volume of work before us. We shall develop a clear plan to navigate the backlog and ensure we remain available to discharge our duties effectively," he further said.

File image of Luanda MP Dick Maungu

Committee members who addressed the meeting expressed optimism that the new leadership would improve efficiency and strengthen cooperation within the committee.

Sotik MP Francis Sigei said Maungu’s election without opposition reflected the confidence members had in him.

"You have been elected unopposed, which speaks volumes about the confidence members have in you. We would like to see greater order in this committee and a new approach to how we conduct our business," he said.

Sigei further said members expected fresh leadership and stronger unity under the new chairperson.

"We believe you will bring Members together in harmony. This is a serious committee and you have our collective vote of confidence," he added.

On her part, Narok County MP Rebecca Tonkei described Maungu as a committed and hardworking legislator.

"I have known him for a long time and we have worked closely together. The Committee becomes a family and I know him as a dedicated worker who will remain committed to the task ahead," she said.

Meanwhile, Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia urged members to remain focused, noting that time was limited to complete the committee’s assignments.

"As we speak, we are already in June and have less than five months to conclude the assignment before us. We must give our best to ensure we deliver.

"We have every confidence in you to steer this ship into the future. We believe you will provide the leadership needed to ensure the committee succeeds in its work," he stated.

Maungu had been serving as the Chair in an acting capacity.

On Thursday, April 23, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula announced Wamboka's replacement as chairperson following his suspension over bribery allegations.

Addressing the House, Wetang'ula said the matter arose after a formal complaint was presented regarding claims against the committee chair.

The Speaker said he subsequently referred the issue for investigation and suspended Wamboka from the leadership role pending the outcome of the inquiry.

"You will recall that yesterday, I apprised the House of a formal complaint regarding allegations of bribery levelled against the Chairperson of the PIC, Hon. Jack Wamboka."

"Consequently, I referred the matter to the Committee on Powers and Privileges for investigation and suspended Hon. Wamboka from the chairpersonship of the Committee for the duration of the inquiry," he said.

To avoid disruption of the committee’s work, Wetang'ula said he asked the Minority leadership to submit the name of an interim chairperson.

"In order to ensure continuity in the discharge of the Committee’s mandate, I directed the Leader of the Minority Party to nominate an interim Chairperson of the Committee by midday today," he explained.