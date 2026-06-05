Editor's Review Ruto promoted Brigadier Peter Kipketer Limo to the rank of Major General and appointed him Assistant Chief of Defence Forces.

President William Ruto made changes to the Kenya Defence Forces in the latest postings, promotions and appointments.

In a letter dated Friday, June 5, Ruto promoted Brigadier Peter Kipketer Limo to the rank of Major General and appointed him Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics at the Defence Headquarters.

Limo replaces Major General Edward Rugendo, who has been appointed as the Managing Director at the Defence Forces Welfare Services.

"Until his promotion and appointment, Brigadier Limo was the Managing Director at the Defence Forces Welfare Services," the statement read in part.

In addition, the President appointed Major General John Maiso Nkoimo as the Deputy Commander of the Kenya Army following Major General Mohamed Nur Hassan's retirement.

A file photo of KDF Commander-in-Chief, President William Ruto.



Before his appointment, Major General Nkoimo was the General Officer Commanding, Central Command.

Additionally, the Commander in Chief appointed the Base Commander at the Laikipia Air Base, Brigadier Mohamud Salah Farah, as the Deputy Air Force Commander.

Ruto promoted Brigadier William Kamoiro to the rank of Major General and subsequently appointed him the General Officer Commanding Central Command.

The Head of State also extended the tenure of service for the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno my one year.

He made the announcement after receiving advice from the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

Additionally, Ruto promoted Brigadier Francis Njoroge Kuria to Major General and appointed him the Director of Medical Services.

Colonel Mark Joseph Awala and Colonel Makonani Balata were each promoted to Brigadier and appointed as Chief og Operations at Kenya Army Headquarters and Commander Langata Garrison, respectively.

Colonel Asma Diramo Kofa was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief og Provost at the Directorate of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability.

In the Kenya Air Force, Ruto promoted Colonel Peter Karigih Kariuki and ColonelMargaet Kikechi to Brigadier while Lieutenant Colonel Bernadette Awar Eyanae was promoted to Colonel.

Brigadier Kariuki will serve as the College Secretary at the National Defence College, while Brigadier Kikechi was appointed the new Chief of the Research and Development at the Defence National Security Industries.

Colonel Eyanae was named the Colonel Plans and Programs at the International Peace Support Training.



