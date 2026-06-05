Editor's Review Sanlam Allianz Holdings has announced the retirement of Board Chairman, John Simba, and the appointment of Martin Oduor-Otieno as his successor, effective June 4.

Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC has announced the retirement of its long-serving Board Chairman, John Simba, and the appointment of Martin Oduor-Otieno as his successor, effective June 4.

In a statement on Friday, June 5, the company formally announced Simba's retirement from both the board and his position as chairman.

"The Board of Directors of Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC wish to announce the retirement of Dr. John PN Simba, EGH, MBS, OGW as Board Chairman and Non-Executive Director, effective 4th June 2026," the statement read.

According to Sanlam, Simba also served as a member of the Investment Committee and the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

He joined the board in December 2001 before being appointed chairman in March 2002.

Simba is the Senior Partner at Simba & Simba Advocates and a co-founder member of Funguo Investments Plc.

Over the years, he has served in several senior leadership positions, including at the Attorney General's Chambers, the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation, now Kenya Development Corporation, the National Bank of Kenya, and various industry bodies.

The company highlighted some of the major milestones achieved under his leadership, including the group's rebranding journey and key corporate transactions that strengthened the business.

"During his tenure as the Board Chairman, he oversaw the rebranding of the Group from Pan Africa to Sanlam and now SanlamAllianz. Dr Simba was also very instrumental in the mergers, acquisitions and divestitures of various companies over the years in the investments and general insurance businesses.

"Quite recently, under his stewardship, the Group launched a successful Rights Issue which ensured that the Holdings company was adequately capitalised," the statement added.

File image of John Simba

As a member of the Investment Committee, Simba also provided oversight during the construction and relocation of the company's headquarters to the Sanlam Allianz Tower in Westlands, Nairobi.

Through his role on the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, he oversaw several executive leadership transitions within the group.

For his contribution to the country and the corporate sector, Simba has been awarded the national honours of Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH), Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS) and Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW).

He currently serves as Chairman of Bamburi Cement Plc and Coca-Cola Beverages Kenya Limited.

"The Board, Management, and the entire Salam Allianz family sincerely thank Dr. Simba for his distinguished service and invaluable contribution to the Group and wish him every success in his future endeavours," the statement further read.

At the same time, the company announced the appointment of Oduor-Otieno as the new chairman of the board.

The appointment takes effect immediately following Simba's retirement and places one of Kenya's most experienced corporate leaders at the helm of the financial services group.

"The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Martin Oduor - Otieno as Chairman of the Board of Salam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PL effective 4th June 2026," the statement noted.

Oduor-Otieno is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Leadership Group Limited.

He holds an honorary Doctor of Business Leadership degree from KCA University, an Executive MBA from ESAMI/Maastricht School of Management, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi.

Oduor-Otieno is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Programme and a Fellow of the Kenya Institute of Bankers, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya, the Institute of Directors Kenya and the Institute of Certified Secretaries Kenya.

In addition, he is a Professional Certified Coach accredited by the International Coaching Federation.

In recognition of his contribution to national development, Oduor-Otieno was awarded the honour of Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).

He currently serves as Group Chairman of EABL, a Non-Executive Director of BAT Kenya PLC and Africa Nenda Foundation, and Chancellor of KCA University.

As he assumes the role, the board said it is confident that his leadership experience will help steer the company through its next phase of growth.

"The Board extends a warm welcome to Dr. Martin Oduor - Otieno and looks forward to his leadership and contribution as Chairman," the statement concluded.