Editor's Review Where do you get time as a governor to organise people to put stones on the road? - Matiang'i

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary sensationally accused Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma for allegeldy deploying youths to barricade roads ahead of his tour of Meru County.

Speaking during a rally in Maili Tatu in Meru County, he slammed Governor Mutuma for trying to stop him from accessing Meru Town on Friday, June 5.

Matiang'i added that the Meru County Chief was an example of a bad leader who should not be allowed to hold public office.

"Our country has been destroyed by bad leadership such that some of our leaders can organise for stones to barricade roads instead of focusing on development.

"Do not allow such people to become leaders. Where do you get time as a governor to organise people to put stones on the road, yet people need your services?" he stated.

A file photo of former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i during a rally in Maili Tatu, Meru County.



The Jubilee Presidential aspirant thanked the people of Meru for dealing with the rowdy youths trying to stop Matiang'i's convoy from accessing the town.

He further declared his support for PNU Party Leader Peter Munya in the Meru County gubernatorial race.

Matiang'i campaigned for Munya, who served as the county governor between 2013 and 2017, and promised that the two would work together to solve issues affecting the people of the county.

"If you elect Munya, we will stand together with him to deal with the issue of cattle theft, insecurity and the concerns about miraa in the county," he reiterated.

The ex-CS spoke against political intolerance, stating that leaders and Kenyans should not be hostile to those who hold different political views.

He promised that if the people of Meru threw their weight behind him, he would deliver just as he did during Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's government.

Matiang'i also took a swipe at President William Ruto over plans to clear a section of Mount Kenya forest to build a state lodge.

He opined that the move was extravagant as it would be cheaper for Ruto to hire an entire hotel during his visit to the region instead of wasting taxpayers' money.



