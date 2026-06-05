Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Bungoma and Kisii counties on Saturday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Bungoma and Kisii counties on Saturday, June 6.

In a statement on Friday, June 5, the company said the outages will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the affected regions.

In Bungoma County, customers in the Mukulima and Mwangale areas will experience power interruptions throughout the day.

Areas expected to be affected include Mwangale, Maeni, Kapsokwony, Matili, Makeshe, Kimilili Friends Girls, Kamusinga, Namorio, Kimilili Market, Mulima Market, and nearby customers.

Meanwhile, in Kisii County, customers in Nyangweta, Etago, and Ekona areas will also experience electricity interruptions during the same period.

Areas listed for the outage include Kenyenya Primary School, Nyangweta SDA Secondary School, Etago Market, Nyansembe, Nyakeyo, and Suguta.

Moticho, Engou, Nyabera, Nyamaiya, Ekona, Mogenda, Ochodororo, Maroon, and surrounding customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes weeks after a man was sentenced to ten years in prison, or an alternative fine of Ksh 5 million, for unlawfully disconnecting a customer's electricity supply in Ndhiwa, Homabay County.

According to a statement by the Kenya Power Company on Friday, December 5, Godwin Omondi Oduogi was convicted by the Ndhiwa Senior Principal Magistrate's Court for charges related to vandalism of electricity equipment and unlawful handling of power infrastructure.

Oduogi was arrested in April 2025 by Ndhiwa Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers after unlawfully disconnecting a customer's power supply.

Investigations conducted jointly by the Kenya Power team and officers from the DCI revealed that the convict was also found in possession of a transformer fuse.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, the court found sufficient evidence to convict and sentence him.

In the same statement, Kenya Power announced that another individual, David Ochieng Lang'o, was also handed a 10-year prison sentence or a fine of Ksh 5 million by the same court for vandalism-related offenses.

Lang'o was arrested in July 2025 during a joint operation conducted by Kenya Power-attached police officers and personnel from Migori Police Station.

He was found in possession of 10 jerricans containing oil believed to have been sourced from vandalized transformers.

After his plea of not guilty, the court examined the evidence and deemed it sufficient to proceed with sentencing.