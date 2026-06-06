Editor's Review The ODPP's move is a setback for Analo and comes just hours after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja suspended him.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved charges against suspended Nairobi County official Patrick Analo Akiyaga over the collapse of Manzil Towers in South C, Nairobi, which killed two people in January 2026.

In a statement, the DPP said it had reviewed an investigation file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and found sufficient evidence to prosecute several suspects linked to the tragedy.

Analo is among those approved for prosecution and will face charges of abuse of office and neglect of official duty. According to the DPP, the charges arise from findings related to the approval, oversight and regulatory processes surrounding the construction project before it collapsed.

The DPP said its decision followed an independent review of the evidence, which established a realistic prospect of conviction against the suspects.

"Among those approved for prosecution is Patrick Analo Akivaga, who will face charges of Abuse of Office contrary to Section 101(1) as read with Section 102A of the Penal Code and Neglect of Official Duty contrary to Section 128 of the Penal Code," DPP said.

Besides Analo, prosecutors also approved charges against other public officials, developers and professionals connected to the project.

The suspects are expected to face various offences, including manslaughter, abuse of office, neglect of official duty, making and uttering false documents, and commencing a project without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) licence.

The building that collapsed in South C on January 2, 2026.



The collapse of Manzil Towers on January 2, 2026, claimed two lives and triggered investigations into whether the project had received the necessary approvals and whether public officials responsible for oversight properly discharged their duties.

The ODPP's move is a setback for Analo and comes just hours after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja suspended him pending the conclusion of the case being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In a statement, Sakaja said Analo would not be allowed to access his office, official documents or county systems during the suspension period. The governor consequently appointed Director of Development Management Dominic Mutegi to serve in the role in an acting capacity with immediate effect.

Sakaja said the county government would cooperate fully with the EACC investigations, emphasising that the matter was being handled by independent constitutional and investigative agencies.

"We wish to state that this is a legal process being undertaken by independent constitutional and investigative institutions. The County Government respects the rule of law and will fully cooperate with the EACC and all relevant agencies to facilitate the investigations," part of the statement read.

The EACC is investigating Analo over allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery and possession of unexplained assets.

The anti-graft agency recently raided Analo's home in Syokimau, where detectives reportedly recovered over KSH 65 million in cash.

He was later arraigned in court and released on a cash bail of KSh 500,000 pending the hearing and determination of the case.