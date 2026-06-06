Editor's Review Kitui County Woman Rep Irene Kasalu demanded that the government take action to safeguard area residents.

Four people were killed in a suspected banditry attack at the Mwingi National Reserve in Tseikuru, Kitui County, on Friday, June 5.

Kitui County Commissioner Erastus Mbui disclosed that the four were ambushed at the Itimba-Ithei water point by armed men believed to be camel herders.

Mbui revealed that suspects open fire indiscriminately at their victims and their cattle before disappearing into the thickets. A multi-agency team of security officers has launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Meanwhile, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua and Kitui County Woman Representative Irene Kasalu frowned upon the attack.

"Oh no, not again!" the Senator remarked while Kasalu wrote, "It's paining me. When will this stop?"

A file photo of Kitui Woman Rep Irene Kasalu.

Kasalu demanded that the government take action, stating that the four deceased should be the last people to be killed by badits in the region.

She further called out Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale for his remarks on the conflict in the area and demanded his resignation.

"We have no issues with the Somali community, but are not happy with those who kill people of Kitui. We have a problem with Duale, who claims that he owns the camels, and if it is possible, President William Ruto, Duale should resign," she stated.

The attack came barely forty days after suspected camel herders killed eight people in Tseikuru, Mwingi North Constituency.

In the incident in late April, the armed bandits ambushed a local shopping centre, shot the eight victims dead and left several others injured.

The assailants also set several shops, a petrol station and motorcycles ablaze. According to the police, the killings were a series of retaliatory attacks between members of the Kamba and Somali communities.

Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja deployed a high-powered security team in the area, led by DIG Eliud Lagat.