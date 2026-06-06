Editor's Review The leaders from the Western Region want Wetang'ula to be named as Ruto's Deputy in 2027.

President William Ruto's close aide, Farouk Kibet, on Friday, June 5, declared that a person from the Luhya Community must become president in 2032.

Speaking in Khwisero, Kakamega County, Kibet stated that it was high time that the community got a chance to lead the country after supporting other tribes for many years.

He reiterated that anybody who thought that Luhyas cannot lead the country was mistaken and noted that National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula was up to the task.

"Wetang'ula is suitable enough to lead the country. After going to the Rift Valley, the presidency will come to Western Kenya, and in 2032, a person from the Luhya community must occupy the top seat," he stated.

Kibet made the sentiment during a function graced by several leaders from the Abaluhya tribe, who pushed for the Deputy Presidency role in 2027.

A file photo of Bungoma Senator Wakoli Wafula with Farouk Kibet.



Bungoma Senator Wakoli Wafula urged President William Ruto to pick Wetang'ula as his running mate so that the Speaker can familiarise himself with the Presidency ahead of 2032.

On his part, Wetangula pledged his support for President William Ruto's re-election in 2027, and asked him to return the favour in 2032.

"We will go to Sugoi and tell Ruto that since we supported him for his first and second term, when it comes to our time, he should also support us," he stated.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka explained that the region would back the incumbent President in the 2027 polls because he had delivered development projects.

However, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku warned the Western Leaders region against gunning for the Deputy Presidency in 2027.

CS Ruku insisted that the seat was for Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and that there would be no further conversation on the same until 2032.

The leaders from the Abaluhya Community reiterated comments by Treasury CS John Mbadi, who opined that the Presidency should go to the Western Region.

Mbadi hinted that Western Kenya and Luo Nyanza would unite in 2032 to secure the top seat in the country.