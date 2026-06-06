Editor's Review Robert Alai debuted in elective politics in the 2022 elections, in which he won the Kileleshwa MCA post.

Kileleshwa Ward representative Robert Alai has hinted at a likely ambition at Nairobi's senatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Despite being a ward representative, Alai has been vocal on the running of the city county, often taking City Hall to the task over how it is managing the city.

Alai's latest commentary was on the discovery of millions at the house of a senior official believed to be proceeds of corruption.

Partrick Analo, Nairobi's chief officer for Urban Planning, was found to have stashed millions at his home, with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) initiating his prosecution.

Alai, in his reaction, noted that the urban planning department is being ran by people he said are cartels, calling on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to clean up the department by flushing out all the suspects and initiate charges against them.

A section of Alai's audience would observe that he was going beyond his mandate to voice the concerns of Nairobians, while Senator Edwin Sifuna remains reserved on the goings-on at City Hall and other departments.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai.

In his response, Alai, perhaps in jest, noted he could be the best fit for the senatorial post, where he could properly voice the issues of relevance to the city dwellers.

"Thank you, or should I go for this seat?" he quipped.

Alai had earlier dismissed speculation about pursuing a different elective post in the 2027 polls, insisting he would defend his current seat.

He said his focus remains on delivering his vision for the Kileleshwa ward before considering higher office. He stressed that service to residents outweighs the allure of more influential positions.

“In 2027, I will still be an MCA. I cannot chase other seats before proving myself in Kileleshwa. People run for MP, governor, or senator for self‑enrichment, but if you serve faithfully, the people themselves will elevate you,” he remarked in a media interview.

Alai, who rose to prominence as a political blogger, made his electoral debut in 2022 when he clinched the Kileleshwa MCA seat on an ODM ticket.

Known for his outspoken style, he is among the politicians currently aligned with President William Ruto.