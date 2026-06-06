Editor's Review Kisii School and Kakamega High School have been affected by separate fire incidents, raising fresh concerns over the growing number of unrest.

Kisii School and Kakamega High School have been affected by separate fire incidents, raising fresh concerns over the growing number of unrest.

Kisii School has been shut down indefinitely after students allegedly set ablaze the room belonging to the school captain.

The fire reportedly started within the school compound while parents and guardians were visiting students, damaging the student leader’s room.

No injuries or deaths were recorded as school officials and emergency teams moved quickly to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the institution.

Early findings suggest the incident happened at a time when tensions within the school had reportedly escalated, though authorities have not yet established the exact circumstances surrounding the alleged arson.

Following consultations involving the school administration, education officials, and security agencies, a decision was reached to temporarily close the institution as investigations continue.

"Hello dear parents/guardians. In consultation with the board of management and with the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that the boys leave for their homes today 6th June," the school said in a communication to parents.

Meanwhile, a dormitory at Kakamega High School was destroyed after a fire broke out within the school compound.

Emergency personnel and firefighters responded to the scene and managed to contain the blaze as police officers launched investigations to establish the cause of the fire.

Some belongings were rescued from the affected dormitory, while no injuries were reported since students were attending classes when the incident occurred.

File image of Kakamega High School

This comes a day after St. George’s Girls’ High School and Nairobi School sent students home amid a wave of unrest affecting schools across the country.

In a communication to parents on Thursday, June 4, St. George’s Girls’ High School said growing anxiety among learners had prompted the school's management to suspend learning.

"I wish to inform you that following the wave of unrest in schools around us, many of our girls at St. George's have become emotionally distressed with majority expressing discomfort about remaining in school," the communication read.

The school said the decision to release learners was reached by its Board of Management and instructed parents to pick their children on Friday.

"The Board of Management has decided to release the girls to go home tomorrow (5th June, 2026). Please make arrangements for the official Parent/Guardian to pick your girl from 8:00a.m," the communication added.

Nairobi School also directed all students to proceed on a short break until further notice following rising tension within the institution.

According to the school administration, the decision was arrived at after consultations involving the Chief Principal, the Board of Management, the Parents Association and the Ministry of Education.

The school said the move was intended to safeguard learners and maintain order as the situation is assessed.

Parents and guardians were asked to pick up their sons from the school.