Editor's Review Sunny intervals dominated places in the morning, with rainfall expected some areas later in the day.

The Kenya Meteorological Deparment has issued a weather advisory, detailing how conditions will be through late Saturday, June 6.





It highlights expected rainfall across sections of the Highlands on both sides of the Rift Valley, parts of the North Eastern region, and the Coast.





The bulletin, released Friday evening, May 5, also warns of strong southerly to southeasterly winds surpassing 25 knots (12.5 m/s) in areas of the North Western, North Eastern, South Eastern Lowlands, and Coastal counties.





At the time of the advisory's release, at least 20 counties in the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley recorded showers and thunderstorms.





The counties include Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori,

Siaya, Homabay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot,

Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans‑Nzoia, and Narok.





Sunny intervals with rains have been experienced in a few places earlier in the morning, with showers and thunderstorms expected over few places in this afternoon.





Highlands east of the Rift Valley





The counties here include Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Nyandarua, and Nairobi.





Partly cloudy skies were experienced last night, with showers in a few high‑ground areas.





The morning began with cloudy conditions and light rains in some places, gradually giving way to sunny intervals.





A weather station at the Kenya Meteorological Department headquarters.



By the afternoon, mainly sunny breaks are anticipated, accompanied by scattered showers in select locations.





Northwestern Kenya





The counties include Turkana and Samburu.





Per weatherman's forecast, sunny intervals are dominating throughout the day.





Strong southeasterly winds, exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s), are also forecast over sections of Turkana County.





Northeastern Kenya





The counties include Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo and Garissa.





Sunny intervals are dominating throughout the day, with strong southerly to southeasterly winds, exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) across parts of the counties.





South eastern lowlands





The counties include Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties.





Per weatherman's forecast, the morning started off cloudy, gradually giving way to sunny intervals.





In the afternoon, sunny conditions will dominate with isolated showers in some areas.





Strong southerly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are forecast over parts of Makueni and Kitui counties.





The Coast





The counties here include Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River.





Showers have been experienced in a few areas during the morning.





The afternoon will feature sunny intervals with scattered showers in select places.





Strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are forecast across all counties.