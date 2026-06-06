Editor's Review The government has stepped in to assist several Kenyans living and working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who have been affected by job losses.

The government has stepped in to assist several Kenyans living and working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who have been affected by job losses.

In a statement on Friday, June 5, the Kenyan Embassy in Abu Dhabi said sectors such as hospitality and related industries continue experiencing slowdowns and closures.

As a result, the embassy, working together with diaspora leaders, is providing humanitarian assistance aimed at easing the challenges facing unemployed Kenyans as they seek to rebuild their livelihoods.

"On 4 June 2026, the Kenya Embassy in the UAE, led by H.E. Kenneth Nganga, Ambassador of Kenya to the UAE, extended support to affected Kenyans in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Diaspora leaders," the statement read.

According to the embassy, the intervention included donations intended to provide immediate relief to those struggling after losing their jobs.

"The ambassador presented the donation of essential supplies to help ease their immediate challenges as they work towards rebuilding their livelihoods," the statement added.

File image of officials at the Kenyan Embassy in Abu Dhabi

The embassy stated that the initiative demonstrated cooperation between Kenyan diplomatic officials and members of the diaspora community in supporting fellow citizens facing economic difficulties abroad.

"This humanitarian initiative reflects the strong partnership between the Embassy and the Kenyan diaspora community, demonstrating the spirit of solidarity, compassion, and mutual support that defines the Kenyan family abroad," the statement further read.

The mission also acknowledged contributions that made the support programme possible, noting that senior government officials had personally contributed toward the initiative.

"The Embassy gratefully acknowledged a personal contribution made by Musalia Mudavadi, EGH, Prime Cabinet Secretary of the Republic of Kenya, and his spouse, whose support made this intervention possible. The donation was received by leaders of the Kenyan community in Abu Dhabi on behalf of the beneficiaries," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes months after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi announced that Kenya will no longer allow the recruitment of its citizens into military operations linked to Russia.

Speaking on Monday, March 16, Mudavadi confirmed that the government had reached a clear decision regarding the recruitment of Kenyans for military-related activities connected to Russia.

"I want to confirm that His Excellency has discussed with us the welfare of Kenyans in Russia, including those involved in military operations. I want to make it clear that we have agreed that Kenyans will no longer be enlisted for special operations through the Defence Ministry," he said.

At the same time, Mudavadi confirmed that the move does not undermine the long-standing diplomatic relationship between Kenya and Russia, which has existed for decades.

"Kenya and Russia have had a partnership for over 60 years. This mission is primarily meant to underscore that long-standing relationship," he added.