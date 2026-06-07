Editor's Review Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has unveiled his 2027 presidential campaign digital platform dubbed ‘Komboa Kenya’.

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has unveiled his 2027 presidential campaign digital platform dubbed ‘Komboa Kenya’.

Kalonzo launched the platform on Saturday, June 6, evening during an event at Emara Ole Sereni hotel in Nairobi.

Speaking during the event, Kalonzo said the platform will allow Kenyans to interact directly with his campaign.

He noted that Kenyans can ask questions, raise concerns, and challenge his ideas using the platform.

“Through our AI-powered platform, every Kenyan, wherever you are, can interact directly with this campaign, ask your questions, raise your concerns, and challenge our ideas. You deserve answers grounded in honesty, substance, and respect,” said Kalonzo.

File image of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The former vice president also said the platform gives the young generation a glimpse of his history with photos that have never been shared before.

“For the young Kenyans scrolling through a smartphone, this website offers more than information; it offers a glimpse into history. You will find photos never before shared publicly, moments from campaigns and public service, and insights into some of the most consequential chapters in our nation’s journey,” he stated.

Kalonzo further noted that the website caters to older Kenyans by preserving the memories and honoring the sacrifices made during the struggle for multi-party democracy in the country.

According to Kalonzo, the platform is a bridge between what the previous generation fought for and what the current generation must salvage and build.

“For the older Kenyan who remembers the struggle for multi-party democracy and the sacrifices made and the long road we have traveled as a nation, this platform preserves those memories and honors those efforts. This platform is a bridge between what the previous generations fought for and what our generation must now salvage and build,” Kalonzo remarked.

He additionally said the platform includes resource mobilization, where Kenyans can contribute to his 2027 presidential campaign.

“This website also includes our resource mobilization platform because Komboa Kenya is not a campaign funded by cartels or sustained by corruption. It is a people’s patriotic movement and the people must power it. I urge you to contribute to what you can,” added Kalonzo.

Kalonzo is among the politicians who have declared they will run for the country’s top seat in the 2027 general election.

In October 2025, Wiper endorsed Kalonzo as its presidential candidate in next year’s election.

Kalonzo was given the nomination certificate during a National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Speaking after the endorsement, Kalonzo accepted the nomination and expressed his gratitude to Wiper party members and supporters.

"I accept your nomination to be your presidential candidate for the elections scheduled for 2027," Kalonzo said.