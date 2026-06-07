Editor's Review Sudi took on the KANU chairman in a hard-hitting, unprintable tweet.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has taken on former Baringo senator Gideon Moi over a newspaper headline published by The Standard newspaper.

In its issue for Sunday, June 7, the newspaper seemed to poke holes in Ruto's apparent penchant for travel outside the country.

Ruto is slated for another trip to Brussels, Belgium, this month, just weeks after his state visit to South Africa.

In late May, the president was in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for back-to-back visits.

The Standard outlined the billions it argues are being used in Ruto's globe-trotting, as key sectors, services, and development lag and suffer from a lack of funding.

Sudi took issue with the newspaper, going for Gideon in a hard-hitting, unprintable tweet.

Gideon's extended family is believed to be the proprietor of The Standard Group, to which the paper belongs.

Sudi suggested that the headlines against Ruto are sponsored, arguing that the visits by the president are necessary.

President William Ruto boarding a plane.

With The Standard questioning how expensive the means the president is using to traverse the globe, Sudi wondered how they would want the president to go about his trips.

"So what, Mr Giddy Chairman, you want President William Ruto to walk or ride a bicycle?" read an excerpt of Sudi's tweet.

The media house has, for the longest time, been at loggerheads with the current regime in power, with operatives accusing its owners of sponsoring malice via the various outlets working under it.

In the face of the accusations, The Standard Group has often pushed back.

In March this year, the group's acting chief executive officer, Chacha Mwita, challenged the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to go ahead and revoke six of the broadcaster’s licences.

Mwita criticised CA for celebrating a tribunal ruling that cleared the way for licence cancellation over Ksh48 million in unpaid fees.

He confirmed the company will appeal, noting the licences remain valid until the courts decide.

Mwita accused the government of using CA to punish the media house for exposing corruption and holding leaders accountable.

He stressed that the company did not deliberately default, pointing out that the state owes Standard Group KSh1.2 billion in unpaid advertising bills.

He questioned why CA was intent on revoking the licences while the government itself had contributed to the firm’s financial strain. He added that all revenue generated is directed toward staff salaries and operations.

Mwita urged CA to withdraw its threat and allow the legal process to run its course, while pressing the government to clear its arrears.