Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced he is prepared for any outcome from the High Court on his impeachment case.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced he is prepared for any outcome from the High Court on his impeachment case.

Speaking on Sunday, June 7, during a church service in Karen, Gcahagua stated that he is hopeful that the judiciary will deliver justice to him and his supporters.

The former DP noted that if the verdict goes in his favour, it would reaffirm his faith in Kenya's justice system.

“We are ready for whatever outcome. If the three judges rule that we were treated unfairly and against the law and lift the impeachment, we shall be grateful to God, and we shall be grateful that there is a justice system in Kenya that works.

“I have confidence that our judiciary is independent, impartial, and will give justice to Rigathi Gachagua and millions of his supporters across the country,” said Gachagua.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua and his family at the Milimani Law Courts.

Gachagua also said he will move to the Court of Appeal if the High Court verdict is not in his favor.

“If the ruling goes the other way, it is still okay, we will still have an opportunity to go to the court of appeal and follow the legal remedies that are provided by the constitution,” he stated.

Further, Gachagua called on his supporters to remain peaceful regardless of the outcome of the case.

“I want to urge my supporters that, irrespective of the outcome, to remain calm and peaceful,” the DCP party leader added.

A three-judge bench is scheduled to give its verdict on Gachagua’s impeachment case on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Gachagua had moved to the High Court to challenge the legality of his impeachment as Deputy President.

The former DP was removed from office on October 18, 2024, after a majority of Senators upheld the impeachment done by the National Assembly.

The impeachment grounds listed in the motion tabled by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse included gross violation of the constitution and undermining the President and the Cabinet, among others.

In his petition, Gachagua, through his lawyers, argued that he was not given a fair hearing during the impeachment process.

Gachagua’s lawyers also argued that the National Assembly did not conduct enough public participation before the impeachment proceedings.