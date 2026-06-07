Editor's Review Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has stepped in to support the family of one of the 16 students who died in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy, assisting with repatriation and burial arrangements.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has stepped in to support the family of one of the 16 students who died in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy, assisting with repatriation and burial arrangements.

The student, identified as Zuhura Rama, was handed over to her family before being transported to the Coast for burial.

In a statement on Sunday, June 7, Sonko said the process of releasing and preparing the student's body had been completed in line with Islamic customs.

"The first of the 16 students who tragically lost their lives in the Utumishi Girls Academy fire has been released to her family.

"The body of the late Zuhura Rama was handed over to her father, Rama Higa, and relatives at Naivasha Mortuary before being transferred to Coptic Hospital Mortuary for preparation in accordance with Islamic rites," he said.

Sonko added that the body was subsequently flown to the Coast region ahead of the funeral.

"She was thereafter airlifted to Mombasa and will be transported to Ukunda, where she will be laid to rest tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. in Mkwakwani Village, Ukunda Ward, Msambweni," he added.

Sonko also revealed that flight arrangements had been made to enable some of the student's classmates to attend the burial and pay their final respects.

"To give our beloved Zuhura a befitting farewell, we have arranged flight tickets for her classmates who wish to attend the burial. The flight will depart JKIA at 9:40 a.m., with the return journey by SGR VIP due to limited flight availability," he further said.

Sonko further thanked government agencies and humanitarian organizations that have been assisting affected families following the tragedy.

"We also extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of Kenya, the County Government of Nakuru, and the Kenya Red Cross for their coordination and support to all bereaved families," he noted.

File image of Zuhura Rama's body at JKIA

As mourning continues, Sonko conveyed a message of sympathy to the family of the deceased student and the wider school community affected by the fire.

"As the painful goodbyes begin, our hearts remain with Zuhura’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragedy. No parent should have to bury a child, and no child should have to mourn a friend from afar," he concluded.

Elsewhere, the government has announced a support package of Ksh200,000 to the families that lost their loved ones in the fire incident.

In a statement on Sunday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said all the affected families, including that of the parent who died while travelling to pick up her child from the school, will receive the support package.

He noted that the government remains committed to supporting the affected families from the incident.

According to Mwaura, the state has already facilitated the airlifting and transfer of injured students from St Joseph Hospital in Gilgil to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialised treatment and will settle all medical expenses incurred at both medical facilities.

"The Government has undertaken various interventions to support the affected families and students including: Facilitating the airlifting and transfer of injured students from St. Joseph Hospital to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialized treatment and committed to meeting all medical expenses incurred at both hospitals and paying Ksh200,000 to each bereaved family including the family of the parent who tragically lost her life while coming to pick her child," he said.

The government spokesperson also said the government will cater for funeral-related expenses, including mortuary charges, coffins, and transportation of the deceased.

Further, Mwaura said that a requiem mass for the deceased students will be held at Utumishi Girls Academy on a date to be announced.

"The multi-agency team, comprising of the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) and other representatives, continues to coordinate support for the affected families and oversee the implementation of these interventions," he added.