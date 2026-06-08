Editor's Review Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has appointed veteran rally driver Carl Tundo to a government role linked to the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Project.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has appointed veteran rally driver Carl Tundo to a government role linked to the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Project.

According to a Gazette Notice dated Friday, June 5, the appointment places Tundo at the helm of the project as Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Oversight Team overseeing the WRC Safari Rally Project.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 1769 of 2024, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports appoints Carl Tundo to be the Chief Executive Officer of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Project and Secretary to the Oversight Team for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Project, with effect from the 5th June, 2026," the notice read.

Following the new development, the government revoked the appointment of Charles Gacheru.

File image of Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya

Tundo is one of Kenya’s most successful and recognizable rally drivers.

He began competing professionally in rallying in the early 2000s and made his first World Rally Championship appearance at the 2002 Safari Rally.

Over the years, Tundo became synonymous with the Safari Rally and established himself as one of Africa’s elite drivers.

His long-term partnership with co-driver Tim Jessop became one of the most successful driver-navigator combinations in Kenyan rally history.

Some of the major milestones in his career include making his first WRC appearance at the 2002 Safari Rally, becoming the first and only Kenyan driver to win an Intercontinental Rally Challenge round after winning the 2009 Safari Rally, competing in modern WRC Safari Rally events after Kenya returned to the world championship calendar, and claiming a podium finish in WRC2 at the 2023 Safari Rally.

Tundo’s biggest claim to fame is his dominance of the Safari Rally, where he has won the event five times in 2004, 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2018.

Beyond Safari Rally success, Tundo has also enjoyed continental achievements, including winning the African Rally Championship in 2021, securing multiple ARC event victories across East and Southern Africa, and winning the ARC category during the 2025 WRC Safari Rally.

He is also a multiple-time Kenya National Rally Championship winner and remains one of the most decorated drivers in local rally history.