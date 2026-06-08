Editor's Review Dennis Onyango has blamed Professor Makau Mutua for the late Raila Odinga’s loss in the 2022 general election.

The late Raila Odinga’s aide, Dennis Onyango, has said he will never forgive Professor Makau Mutua following Raila's loss in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, June 7, Onyango claimed that Mutua derailed Raila’s campaign.

He alleged that Mutua added no value to Raila's campaign and instead disrupted an established political structure, edging other people out.

“One person I will not forgive is Makau Mutua. I don’t think he added value to Raila’s campaign. To this very day, I believe he derailed us.

“He took over an infrastructure he did not understand and purported to be understanding it and edged everybody out,” said Onyango.

Screengrab image of Dennis Onyango.

The late Raila’s spokesperson argued that managing a presidential campaign requires a deep understanding of a candidate's political networks, supporters, and long-term strategy

“A presidential campaign is not a day or a year event. You've got to understand this guy for more than five years.

“You should know who are his contacts and what those contacts think about you. You can’t just come and hijack a candidate a year to elections and think you are running a campaign,” he stated.

According to Onyango, the 2022 presidential election results would have been different if Royal Media Services (RMS) Chairperson SK Macharia had headed Raila’s campaign.

Mutua was appointed as the spokesperson of Raila’s 2022 presidential campaign and head of its think tank on March 1, 2022.

"It is my pleasure to appoint Prof. Makau Mutua the spokesperson of the Raila Odinga 2022 presidential campaign and Head of its Think tank," the late Raila announced.

The late Raila lost the 2022 presidential election to President William Ruto, who was running on a UDA party ticket.

President Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes in the election while Raila received 6,942,930 votes.