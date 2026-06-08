Editor's Review President William Ruto has left the country for official visits to Belgium and Norway, as well as a State Visit to Finland.

President William Ruto has embarked on official visits to Belgium and Norway, as well as a State Visit to Finland.

In a statement on Sunday, June 7, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said Ruto's engagements will focus on trade, investment, job creation, and economic growth.

"President William Ruto departs this afternoon for Official Visits to Belgium and Norway, and a State Visit to Finland aimed at attracting investment, expanding market access for Kenyan products and strengthening partnerships that boost exports, create jobs and drive economic growth," the statement read.

During the official visit to Belgium, Ruto is expected to hold talks with King Philippe and Flanders Minister-President Matthias Diependaele on ways of strengthening bilateral relations, trade, and investment between Kenya and Belgium.

Mohamed said Ruto will also meet business leaders to promote investment opportunities in Kenya and expand export markets.

"He will also engage business leaders on opportunities in value addition, manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics as Kenya works to increase exports and attract investment into key sectors of the economy," the statement added.

The visit will also include consultations with senior European Union leaders, among them European Council President António Costa and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

According to Mohamed, the discussions will focus on the implementation of the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement and its potential benefits for Kenyan exporters.

"The President will also hold consultations with the leadership of the European Union, including European Council President António Costa and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

"The discussions will focus on the implementation of the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement, which provides duty-free and quota-free access for Kenyan exports to the European market. The engagement will help unlock greater opportunities for Kenyan farmers and exporters, particularly in tea, coffee, cut flowers, horticulture, and other value-added products," the statement further read.

File image of President William Ruto

In Norway, Ruto will hold consultations with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and have an audience with Crown Prince Haakon as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He will also participate in the Kenya-Norway Business Forum, where investors from both nations will explore opportunities in sectors identified as key drivers of sustainable growth.

"He will also participate in the Kenya-Norway Business Forum, where Kenyan and Norwegian investors will explore partnerships in renewable energy, electric mobility, the blue economy, climate-smart agriculture, and other sectors that can create jobs and drive sustainable economic growth," the statement noted.

The final leg of the tour will take Ruto to Finland for a state visit at the invitation of President Alexander Stubb.

The visit follows Stubb’s state visit to Kenya in May 2025 and is expected to deepen cooperation across several strategic sectors.

Mohamed said the visit will open the door for new agreements and partnerships aimed at strengthening economic and diplomatic relations.

"He will conclude the tour with a State Visit to Finland at the invitation of President Alexander Stubb, following the historic State Visit to Kenya by the Finnish leader in May 2025.

"The State Visit will deepen cooperation in education, technology and digitisation, clean energy, environmental sustainability, health, and peace and security while paving the way for new partnerships and agreements that further strengthen bilateral relations and economic cooperation," the statement read.

Mohamed added that Ruto will also attend a Kenya-Finland Business Forum bringing together investors and business leaders from both countries.

"President Ruto will also participate in a Kenya-Finland Business Forum bringing together investors and business leaders to explore opportunities in technology, clean energy, manufacturing, innovation and value addition, with a view to attracting investment, creating jobs and expanding economic cooperation," the statement added.

While in Finland, Ruto will also take part in the Kultaranta Talks, a major international forum on foreign and security policy that will this year place a special focus on Africa.

Mohamed said Kenya will use the platform to advance the continent’s priorities on peace, security, development and global governance reforms.

"The inclusion of Africa as a key pillar of this year's discussions provides an important opportunity for Kenya to advance the continent's priorities on peace, security, sustainable development and reforms to the international system," the statement concluded.

The visits follow Ruto's trip to South Africa, at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the visit, Kenya and South Africa signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The six agreements were signed on Thursday, June 4, following a meeting between Ramaphosa and Ruto at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The first agreement was an MoU on the facilitation of trade through cooperation in the areas of standardization, technical regulation, conformity assessment, and accreditation.

Kenya and South Africa also signed agreements on shipping and maritime cooperation, promotion of partnership on gender equality and women empowerment, and cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training.

The two nations further signed agreements on arts, culture, and heritage, and in the field of sports and recreation.